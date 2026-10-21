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Gran Turismo PS5 controller pre-orders live build-up— all the best links and info ahead of the new DualSense dropping
Racing stripes in your hands
In line with the iconic game series' 30th anniversary, Sony has revealed a limited-edition Gran Turismo PS5 controller, and it's going up for pre-order tomorrow!
It's a PS5 DualSense controller with a lot going on across it, but one thing's for sure: it does evoke a Gran Turismo racing car and is sure to be popular with the series' long-standing fans and PlayStation hardware collectors.
With racing car badges, racing stripes, and some unmistakably Gran Turismo motifs across the white and black carbon-fiber-effect chassis, this really does a great job of evoking the famous racing series that has spanned every PlayStation generation.
This controller will cost the usual $84.99 / £74.99, and pre-orders go live at 10am local time (ET in the US) tomorrow, October 22. It appears from the wording on the PS Blog that this will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive too, but we're still including links to other retailers below, as well as other key info, as we set up our stall early.
US Gran Turismo DualSense pre-orders – quick links
- 🅿️Check for stock at PS Direct🅿️
- 🔆Check for stock at Walmart🔆
- 🏷️Check for stock at Best Buy🏷️
- 📦Check for stock at Amazon📦
- 🎮Check for stock at GameStop🎮
- 🎯Check for stock at Target🎯
UK Gran Turismo DualSense pre-orders – quick links
- 🅿️Check for stock at PS Direct🅿️
- 🧸Check for stock at Smyths Toys🧸
- 📦Check for stock at Amazon UK📦
- 📱Check for stock at EE📱
- ©️Check for stock at Currys©️
- 𝓥 Check for stock at Very 𝓥
- 🛍️Check for stock at John Lewis🛍️
- 🟥Check for stock at Argos🟥
- 🟡Check for stock at ShopTo🟡
- 🎮Check for stock at The Game Collection🎮
Should you pre-order a Limited Edition Gran Turismo PS5 controller?
If you're willing and able to do so, placing a pre-order is the safest bet for securing your product; there's almost no scenario where it's better to wait and see whether there'll be discounts or launch-day stock if things go dry at the pre-order stage.
I also think it's worth pre-ordering this limited edition Gran Turismo controller due to it being infused with one of the longest-running and most iconic PlayStation game series.
This means there's going to be plenty of folks interested in this pad from both a 'fan of the game' perspective, but also those approaching from a collector's perspective and those who want to celebrate PlayStation history.
Gran Turismo Limited Edition PS5 controllers: cut to the chase
- Price: $84.99 / £74.99
- Pre-order date: October 22, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe
- Release date: December 10, 2026
- Design: There are motifs and badges across this DualSense that are definitely reminiscent of car designs. Sony says the DualSense was "Inspired by the craftsmanship and engineering at the heart of Gran Turismo" and "pays tribute to 30 years of The Real Driving Simulator. Racing stripes and motorsport-inspired graphics are paired with a textured, carbon-fibre-style front plate, bringing elements of automotive design and performance to the controller."
Another one already? I've been covering almost every single limited-edition DualSense release this generation with pre-order coverage and helping folks find hard-to-find stock of such things. I recently led coverage on the GTA 6 controllers and the niche Lisa DualSense. Before those, I managed to help loads of folks find 30th Anniversary DualSense controllers when they seemed to have disappeared. And then long before that, I was tracking stock of the console of this generation when no one could get their hands on it. Combined with my own PlayStation fandom and semi-collector nature, I am well-versed in every method it might take to secure your limited-edition pre-order with this controller.
LIVE: Latest Updates
More details...
It's familiar territory elsewhere too, as the Gran Turismo DualSense will cost $84.99 / £74.99.
It does appear that this will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive; however, with a slight twist in the UK.
In the US, yup, this appears to be an exclusive DualSense release to PS Direct only, so head over there first tomorrow, but in the UK, it does appear to be a PlayStation-exclusive, but on a slightly different storefront at the PlayStation Store website. A small difference, but an important one if you were in the UK and thinking about camping on PlayStation Direct (though it still might turn up there; I can't confirm that it won't!).
Some key info!
OK, so how can you get your hands on one?
First things first: pre-orders begin tomorrow, October 22, at 10am local time — which is 10am ET for folks in the USA.
So, just like normal.
A familiar feel
The Gran Turismo PS5 controller does feel like one that is right at home in the PS5 ecosystem, and having some Gran Turismo-themed hardware makes, well, total sense in a PlayStation history context.
I mean, look at it...
Hello!
Greetings and welcome to another limited edition DualSense pre-order rodeo with us here at TechRadar Gaming!
This time around it's for a controller tied top a series at the very core of PlayStation so could be a hot spicy meatball of a pre-order situation!
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