Gran Turismo PS5 controller pre-orders live build-up— all the best links and info ahead of the new DualSense dropping

In line with the iconic game series' 30th anniversary, Sony has revealed a limited-edition Gran Turismo PS5 controller, and it's going up for pre-order tomorrow!

It's a PS5 DualSense controller with a lot going on across it, but one thing's for sure: it does evoke a Gran Turismo racing car and is sure to be popular with the series' long-standing fans and PlayStation hardware collectors.

With racing car badges, racing stripes, and some unmistakably Gran Turismo motifs across the white and black carbon-fiber-effect chassis, this really does a great job of evoking the famous racing series that has spanned every PlayStation generation.

This controller will cost the usual $84.99 / £74.99, and pre-orders go live at 10am local time (ET in the US) tomorrow, October 22. It appears from the wording on the PS Blog that this will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive too, but we're still including links to other retailers below, as well as other key info, as we set up our stall early.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

Should you pre-order a Limited Edition Gran Turismo PS5 controller?

If you're willing and able to do so, placing a pre-order is the safest bet for securing your product; there's almost no scenario where it's better to wait and see whether there'll be discounts or launch-day stock if things go dry at the pre-order stage.

I also think it's worth pre-ordering this limited edition Gran Turismo controller due to it being infused with one of the longest-running and most iconic PlayStation game series.

This means there's going to be plenty of folks interested in this pad from both a 'fan of the game' perspective, but also those approaching from a collector's perspective and those who want to celebrate PlayStation history.

Gran Turismo Limited Edition PS5 controllers: cut to the chase

Price: $84.99 / £74.99

$84.99 / £74.99 Pre-order date: October 22, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe

October 22, 2026; 10am ET / 10am local time in Europe Release date: December 10, 2026

December 10, 2026 Design: There are motifs and badges across this DualSense that are definitely reminiscent of car designs. Sony says the DualSense was "Inspired by the craftsmanship and engineering at the heart of Gran Turismo" and "pays tribute to 30 years of The Real Driving Simulator. Racing stripes and motorsport-inspired graphics are paired with a textured, carbon-fibre-style front plate, bringing elements of automotive design and performance to the controller."