The Nintendo Switch 2 UK price will go from £395.99 to £419.99 next month

Nintendo announced the changes for the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan in May

The new pricing comes into effect on September 1, 2026

Nintendo has officially confirmed the new UK price of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to increase next month.

Back in May, the Mario maker announced fresh Switch 2 price increases for the US, Canada, Japan, and Europe. Effective September 1, 2026, they were billed as a "response to various market conditions, which are expected to extend over the medium to long term."

"We understand that pricing changes can be challenging for customers and deeply appreciate the continued enthusiasm of our fans for Nintendo products and experiences," Nintendo shared at the time.

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The US price will rise from $449.99 to $499.99, while Canada will see a $50 increase from $629.99 to $679.99. Europe will rise by €30 from €469.99 to €499.99, and Japan will jump from ¥49,980 to ¥59,980.

There was no confirmation at the time for the UK, but now, in a new X post from Nintendo Store UK, it's revealed that the Switch 2's price will increase by £24, bringing the Switch 2 from £395.99 to £419.99.

The new Switch 2 pricing comes as no surprise, as the global RAM crisis, driven primarily by the rapid demand for AI data centers, continues to impact consoles and hardware manufacturing.

Microsoft has increased the price of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles multiple times this year, including earlier this month in the UK, which saw the 512GB Series S shoot up from £299.99 to £429.99, and the Xbox Series X 1TB skyrocket from £349.99 to £519.99.

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The PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles also received price changes earlier this year, with the base PS5 jumping $100 / £100 from $549.99 / £479.99 to $649.99 / £569.99.