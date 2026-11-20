Welcome to 'Fake Friday'. Why am I calling it that? Have I already lost my mind to the deals? Quite possibly, but it is also a real thing. It's exactly one week before Black Friday, so today is often the day that is confused with the main event. Retailers take advantage by basically launching all of their offers, but which ones are actually worth buying?

That's where I come in: I'll help you uncover the best Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances, game consoles, laptops, phones, toys, headphones, and more.

With almost a decade of experience covering the sale and the many, many years of combined expertise across the whole TechRadar team, you can trust us to bring you the products that are actually worth buying at the most competitive prices, based on our testing and price tracking information.

Many of our top picks from the early sales remain available right now, including some super-cheap Ring and Blink smart home bundles, price cuts on sought-after Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, and record-low prices for top-rated Shark and Ninja appliances. Check them out below, as well as summaries of the sales at all major stores.

Do also be on the lookout for price promises or guarantees that are available at some retailers. If products labelled with one of these do go cheaper in the sales, you are usually able to get a voucher or refund for the difference — a little extra peace of mind when shopping during the whole Black Friday period.

Let's see what's out there today, then.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

My top 12 Black Friday deals

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with Blink Video Doorbell: was £129.98 now £24.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £439.99 now £399 at Amazon One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £31.88 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £126 at Amazon Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers. Read more Read less ▼

Grand Theft Auto 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership. It's even cheaper on Xbox at £53.85. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C: was £219.99 now £179 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle (2026): was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal

This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at Amazon I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Nothing Ear (3a): was £99 now £59 at Amazon As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Under £50

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was £44.99 now £28.99 at Amazon As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £49.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was £12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Black Friday sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a healthy 48 AA batteries for under £10? That'll keep you going for a while— especially if there are any toys or gifts you need to power all through Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £22.99 at John Lewis Swap a daily chocolate treat for a build or minifigure based on a galaxy far, far away with this discount on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar. As well as iconic characters such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, this set comes with a variety of other well-known vehicles and mini-scenarios from across the universe, such as a TIE fighter, an X-Wing, and Grogu’s hoverpram. Read more Read less ▼

Tapo P110 Smart Plugs: was £23.99 now £14.24 at Amazon A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low. Read more Read less ▼

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier: was £49.99 now £37.98 at Amazon I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 25% off. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Currys JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumiser: was £50 now £25 at Currys Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Currys has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £17.70 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Gritin Resistance Bands: was £8.99 now £6.64 at Amazon Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £49.95 at Amazon I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Appliances

Ninja AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8: was £329.99 now £199.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums — period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Amazon, it's an easy recommendation. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99 now £49 at Currys The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is about £50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was £599 now £379.99 at Amazon Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five. Read more Read less ▼

Philips PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser: was £199 now £147 at Currys A clear party piece if there ever was one, this PerfectDraft Beer Dispenser connects to compatible 6-litre kegs of your favourite tipple and pours them like you were just down the pub. The convenient LCD screen shows how much is left and when the beer or cider is at the right temperature, while its compact design and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to store and clean. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £179.99 now £109.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors. Read more Read less ▼

Vax SpotWash: was £200 now £99.99 at Argos For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash could be a smart buy while it's half-price at Argos. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes in your home or car, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £499 now £399 at Argos Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was £1,098 now £899 at dell.com Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,449 now £899 at Amazon Display: 13.8 inches

Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic price at Amazon following this £550 saving. It's a powerful mid-range version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and lengthy all-day battery life. Storage is reasonable at 512GB, too, which is more than enough for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro: was £1,549 now £999 at Currys Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X2 Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and lengthy battery life. Only 256GB of storage feels a bit stingy, but this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. It helps that the keyboard cover is included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Televisions

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £269.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense A6S 50-inch 4K TV: was £319 now £289 at Currys If you're looking for a small-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £289 at Currys — a record-low price. The Hisense A6S supports 4K Ultra HD resolution, an LED array for respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £300? Bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 58-inch 4K TV: was £419 now £329 at Argos Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R85H 65-inch Micro RGB TV: was £1,299 now £1,199 at Samsung UK The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now down to a record-low price for Black Friday. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV, and a free soundbar will be added to your basket at checkout. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: £459.99 at Nintendo Store UK As far as Switch 2 bundles go, this is one of the best value options I've ever seen. You get the console, plus the excellent Mario Kart World, a 256GB microSD card to expand the storage, and a Nintendo Switch 2 camera to use the console's GameChat features. Altogether, the saving is about £95 compared to buying everything at full price, and it's even more of a steal when you consider that the console by itself retails for £419.99. Read more Read less ▼

Nex Playground: was £269.99 now £188.30 at Amazon Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was £59.99 now £42.99 at Amazon The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Amazon. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼