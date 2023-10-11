Logitech Wave Keys review: a truly ergonomic option for office workers

The Logitech Wave Keys is Logitech's latest stab at creating a keyboard made for office workers, specifically those who either want to avoid long-term injury or are disabled and need a keyboard that works for their needs. This keyboard's ergonomic wave design and wrist pad truly work for both of these types of buyers.

Logitech Wave Keys: Two-minute review

When Logitech touted its new keyboard, the Wave Keys, as an ergonomic wonder I was more than a bit skeptical. After all, why would a simple wave design and a wrist mat make this keyboard more distinctive? But did I ever eat my words once I took the Wave Keys for a spin myself. This is a strong claim for a non-mechanical keyboard but it’s convinced me that it could be a strong contender for best keyboard on the market, and easily take the number one spot for best office keyboard .

One of the direct claims from Logitech is that this keyboard’s wave shape makes it instantly approachable and comfortable to use, and it really does. The setup itself is super fast and easy, as you can either choose to use Bluetooth or wireless via a dongle. Simply enter the code that the built-in software provides, and it’s fully connected to your PC or laptop of choice.

From the moment I had the Logitech Wave Keys keyboard running in my home office and placed my hands on it, I was immediately shocked at how downright comfortable and natural it felt. The wave design conforms perfectly to how you naturally rest your wrists and hands in proportion to the keyboard. The wrists are made from memory foam and support said wrists with a heavenly combination of comfort and firmness.

One aspect of this keyboard that may turn off most is the fact that’s not mechanical. And that does have an impact on longevity, as mechanical switches last for millions of clicks on average while the Wave Keys are most likely far less. However, the trade-off is that membrane switches don’t require nearly as much force to push down on as mechanical switches tend to, which means that the average office worker is putting less strain on their fingers and wrists to press down on each key.

As an aside, the keys themselves have a satisfying clacking sound and feedback to them, similar to an older style keyboard from the 90s. Even better is that, unlike older keyboards, the function keys are customizable using the Logitech software. You can even create shortcuts for repetitive actions, which is another great option for either those with disabilities or those wanting to avoid repetitive movement injuries.

The Logitech Wave Keys initially come in two colors: Graphite and Off-White, with a Rose color coming sometime in 2024. The first two colors are standard fair, the former much more so than the latter. But the Rose is a pretty yet classy light pink that’s sure to stand out in any office setup, which is why I wish that color had been available from the start.

There is another peculiarity in the Wave Keys which is that it’s not a rechargable keyboard. Instead, it’s powered by two AAA batteries, with a pair thankfully included, and according to Logitech it lasts up to three years. While I would have preferred a rechargeable battery, there haven’t been any power issues so far.

For those who are concerned about it, the Wave Keys are made of a significant amount of recycled plastics. The Graphic version is manufactured with 61% recycled plastic, and the Off-White version uses 46% recycled plastic.

Logitech Wave Keys: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $59.99 (around £49 / AU$94)

$59.99 (around £49 / AU$94) When is it available? Graphite and Off-White available October 13, 2023; Rose available in 2024

Graphite and Off-White available October 13, 2023; Rose available in 2024 Where can you get it? Available in the US

Though still affordable, the Logitech Wave Keys are a bit on the pricey side compared to most other membrane keyboards. One of these will set you back $59.99 (around £49 / AU$94), with models only available in the US and in the EU.

Even compared to cheaper mechanical keyboards like the MSI GK50 Elite TKL starting at 64.99 (around £53 / AU$101) or the Logitech G213 Prodigy at $50 (£40, around AU$80), the Wave Keys can seem a bit steep. So if you prefer mechanical, there are options for you.

If you're interested in a combination pack for the full ergonomic package, there's also the Logitech Wave Keys MK670 Combo which includes a Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard and a Signature M550 L Wireless Mouse. That would cost you $79.99 (around £65 / AU$125).

Hopefully, we'll see a more global release for this keyboard in the near future, as many office workers around the world would benefit from such a product.

Logitech Wave Keys: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Layout: 100% Switch: Membrane Programmable keys: Yes Dimensions: 375.97 x 218.91 x 30.53 mm RGB or backlighting: None

Should you buy the Wave Keys?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Row 0 - Cell 1 / 5 Design Row 1 - Cell 1 / 5 Performance Row 2 - Cell 1 / 5 Average rating Row 3 - Cell 1 / 5

Buy it if...

You need an ergonomic keyboard

The unique wave design and memory foam wrist rest both go a long way in making this keyboard comfortable and natural to use.



You need a more budget-minded keyboard

Though a bit pricier than many cheaper membrane keyboard options, it's still quite affordable especially compared to most mechanical keyboards.



Don't buy it if...

You want a mechanical keyboard

If you are a die-hard mechanical keyboard fan, this is not the option for you.



How I tested the Logitech Wave Keys

I spent about a week testing this keyboard

I tested it for productivity work

I used it extensively in a home office environment

I tested the Logitech Wave Keys keyboard in a home office environment, seeing how well it functioned in purely productivity work. I also carried it around in various bags to test its portability.

The Wave Keys is an ergonomic membrane keyboard that's meant for extensive use over a period of years. I made sure to quality-test it to see if it held up to those standards while maintaining maximum comfort levels.

I've tested a wide range of keyboards including mechanical and membrane ones, and understand how to properly rate and test them out to ensure that they reach a certain level of quality.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

First reviewed October 2023