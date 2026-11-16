Mount Thor secures $45 million across seed and Series A financing rounds

The startup deployed its first data center within six months

AI agents increasingly require access to familiar desktop computing environments

Mount Thor, a startup that runs racks of Apple computers for artificial intelligence work, has secured $45 million from investors across two funding rounds.

The company says AI agents increasingly need the software environments people use, particularly when their tasks depend on applications built for macOS.

Its service makes those environments available remotely, sparing customers the expense and operational work involved in maintaining extensive Mac fleets.

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Why AI agents need Mac infrastructure

AI agents perform tasks through computer interfaces, sometimes operating independently for extended periods or handling requests as they arise.

Their assignments can involve navigating applications, managing files, testing software, and completing operations that require a functioning desktop environment.

When tasks depend on Apple applications or macOS-specific features, conventional cloud servers may not provide the environment developers require.

Mount Thor intends to supply remotely accessible Mac systems for research teams and businesses developing, testing, and operating agents.

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Research laboratories could use its infrastructure to create varied computer environments for evaluating models that learn to control software through visual interfaces.

Companies developing agent platforms could provide separate macOS workspaces, including systems that remain active for weeks while agents perform assigned tasks.

This could allow agents to work across users' Apple devices and services through one account, subject to the necessary access permissions.

Software developers could also use the machines to build applications, check compatibility, and simulate programs across Apple's product ecosystem.

“Making Apple’s operating system and silicon available at datacenter-scale is a massive untapped opportunity in AI infrastructure,” said Peter Voell, Mount Thor CEO.

Voell argues that Apple's long investment in accessibility and human-computer interaction makes macOS particularly suitable for agents requiring human supervision.

He also considers newer Apple processors increasingly capable of handling production inference while offering improved energy efficiency and lower operating costs.

Funding will expand capacity and support inference research

CRV and Conviction jointly led Mount Thor's Series A financing, while Chad Byers and Offline Ventures co-led its earlier seed round. CSC Leasing, Enea Capital, Long Journey Ventures, and Upper90 also invested, alongside individual backers connected with several technology companies.

Mount Thor additionally secured financing that does not involve issuing equity, providing further support for purchasing the hardware needed for expansion.

The company says it deployed its first data center in under six months and plans to increase capacity as customer demand grows.

It intends to spend the new capital on additional computing infrastructure and recruitment, particularly for research involving open-source AI models.

Mount Thor plans to establish a laboratory for testing open-source models adapted to Apple processors, potentially reducing costs for certain workloads.

The founding team previously worked on computing infrastructure at Cerebras, CoreWeave, Fluidstack, Nebius, OpenAI, and xAI.

Brittany Walker, a general partner at CRV, said demand is increasing for computing systems capable of supporting autonomous agents.

“Mount Thor sits at the intersection of two important shifts: the rapidly expanding capabilities of autonomous agents,” Walker said.

She claims the company wants to make Apple's platforms easier to deploy at scale as businesses adopt agent-based systems.

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