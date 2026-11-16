Kongsberg wants to convert commercial fishing trawlers into autonomous submarine hunters

The proposed Arctic Hunter vessels could operate independently for 60 days

Each 56-meter vessel would carry submarine detection sonar supplied by Thales UK

Norwegian maritime engineering company Kongsberg Maritime wants to convert commercial fishing trawlers into autonomous vessels capable of hunting Russian submarines for Britain's Royal Navy.

Its Arctic Hunter concept uses an existing 56-meter fishing vessel design, approximately 184 feet long, modified to conduct underwater surveillance without carrying a crew.

The proposed conversion would replace fishing equipment with autonomous navigation systems, submarine detection sonar, and secure communications equipment for extended maritime operations.

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British firm to supply sonar equipment

Kongsberg says each vessel would carry sonar equipment supplied by Thales UK alongside protected communications technology.

The ships are expected to operate independently for approximately 60 days, allowing them to undertake extended assignments without requiring onboard personnel.

Kongsberg also intends to modify certain components, including the propulsion system, to minimize unwanted underwater noise that might interfere with acoustic monitoring equipment.

The proposed design falls under Britain's Type 92 program, which seeks relatively affordable autonomous vessels capable of assisting conventional warships with anti-submarine warfare assignments.

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The concept draws inspiration from World War II, when Britain converted commercial whaling vessels into naval escorts to protect shipping against German submarines.

Kongsberg Maritime argues that commercial shipbuilding already offers suitable vessel designs for demanding North Atlantic conditions, reducing the need for completely new military construction.

The company describes its approach as a maritime engineering exercise rather than conventional weapons development.

Ten vessels planned for Arctic operations

Kongsberg's proposed deployment arrangement involves 10 autonomous vessels operating from a support location west of the Bear Gap, between Norway and Svalbard.

That maritime passage connects northern waters with the Atlantic, making it an important geographical reference in discussions about Russian submarine movements.

Establishing the vessels' support facilities closer to their intended operating area would reduce the distance they must travel before beginning assignments.

But Kongsberg Maritime says it would manufacture the proposed Type 92 vessels within Britain if selected to deliver the program.

The Arctic Hunter ships would operate alongside Britain's future Type 26 frigates, which BAE Systems is constructing for several allied naval forces.

Those warships are intended for the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Norway, with autonomous vessels potentially providing additional surveillance support.

The arrangement fits Britain's plans for a hybrid naval fleet combining conventional warships with remotely operated or independently navigating surface vessels.

However, Kongsberg has only outlined its proposed design, and there is no official confirmation that Britain has awarded it a construction contract.

Via Defense News

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