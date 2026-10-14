Quote of the day by software pioneer Eric S. Raymond: 'The end of software secrecy is almost upon us' — declaring victory for the open source movement
The legendary software developer has cast his verdict on proprietary software following a string of surprising incidents
Eric Steven Raymond, widely known as 'ESR' has been a large presence in the software development space for many decades, making key contributions to the school of development, programming languages, and the open source movement. Given the rise of AI, ESR has signalled the end of the closed-source model of software development.
Reverse engineering
ESR delivered this verdict on X recently, adding to his recent history of commenting on the rise of large language models (LLMs) and the impact on software.
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In his post, the software pioneer remarked on how a fun experiment involving the use of AI to decompile an old game and port it into a new format alerted him to the potential for this practice to happen on a much grander scale.
"The thing is, I thought of this as a fun stunt but didn't have any confidence that the technique would scale up to large, real programs," he wrote, adding: "I have since learned that people are now doing this sort of thing with entire AAA games, which are among the most complex software artifacts ever to be shipped as a binary. If they can be decompiled, anything can be."
A paradigm shift
The implication of this practice, ESR said, is that there is no longer a secrecy moat around almost any software at all – and that the only way for the industry to maintain this "moat" is by hiding their executables behind SaaS shields. In that sense, cloud-enabled software will be much harder to crack open and reverse engineer.
Rather than closed source being gradually driven toward extinction by cost gradients, as he foresaw, he now believes that closed-source software may be "wiped out in a technoapocalypse" – albeit with the caveat that some laws will prevent the mass decompilation of binaries.
His thoughts mirror the views of Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, who put a twist on Marc Andreessen's famous comment that "software is eating the world" by suggesting in 2017 that "AI is going to eat software". This is something that we are arguably seeing play out as AI improves and becomes more prevalent across the enterprise.
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Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
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