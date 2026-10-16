This might be one of the coolest office chair collaborations I've ever seen. Sega has teamed up with Branch, the company behind some of our top-tested seats, to release three office chairs themed around Sonic, the Sega Genesis, and the Sega Dreamcast.

I spent way too many hours playing the Genesis as a kid, and I still mourn the passing of my beloved Dreamcast. The hours I sank into Shenmue is honestly obscene. So I am ecstatic to see the excellent Ergonomic Chair Pro get a true retro console make-over here. Yes, it's a nostalgia play. And yes, it absolutely has me reaching for my wallet.

• Best for: Nostalgic professionals like me, Sega fans, and gamers who want a serious ergonomic chair with a retro console twist.

• The chair: The Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition chairs start from $569 at Branch.

• Why I like it: It's rare to see a proper office chair get a gaming cross-over. Secretlab's omnipresent Titan Evo is the closest in terms of theming, but that's a full-on gaming chair. Here, you're getting a genuine ergonomic desk seat for work - with a cool gaming design.

Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition chairs from: $569 at Branch The Branch x Sega Edition Ergonomic Pro chairs feature 14 points of adjustment, 5D armrests, a two-way adjustable lumbar, forward seat tilt and a 275lb weight capacity. They come with a seven-year warranty, and a tall cylinder for people 5'11" and up is a $29 option.

Why it's worth a look

We haven't tested the Sega Edition chairs, but we've tested out the pre-makeover chair. The Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro scored 4.5 stars in our review, where we found "an impressive ergonomic chair with 14 points of adjustment."

Overall, it's a "highly adjustable, comfortable ergonomic chair with premium features and a solid frame," although the armrests were a little loose in our tests.

Branch says the ergonomics and build quality of the Sega Editions match the standard chair. That makes it a rare gaming chair that is also a proper office chair, and a good excuse to sit at your desk like it's the 90s.

The Sonic design uses blue mesh with red and gold accents, while the Genesis and Dreamcast designs use vegan leather, and all three get custom stitching and branded casters.

Price & Value Context

At $569 the SEGA Edition isn't on sale. When we reviewed the standard chair, Branch listed it at $599 with the headrest costing an extra $79, so the Sega Edition is about $109 less than that combined price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition if...

You want a well-reviewed ergonomic chair for work and play, and you'd love a Sonic, Genesis or Dreamcast design at your desk.

❌ Skip the Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro: Sega Edition if...

You're a Nintendo fan (for what it's worth, we owned both Sega and Nintendo consoles; we're not here to flame that particular war!).