How to watch England vs Czechia: FREE streams & TV channels for Nations League 2026/27 game

The England vs Czechia live stream features two sides that are worlds apart in terms of form and confidence. The Three Lions head to Wembley on the back of a thumping 7-0 victory over Croatia, while the visitors have lost all three Nations League 2026/27 group games.

Since being edged out by World Cup winners Spain in their opening group game, England have responded in some style. Thomas Tuchel’s side demonstrated poise and patience as they beat Czechia 2–0 before delivering a ruthless attacking display away in Croatia. The front four of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon were exceptional, while Alex Scott also delivered an assured display in the heart of midfield. He unfortunately won't get another chance to impress after playing through a quadricep injury on Saturday, Myles Lewis-Skelly is expected to replace him.

Drawn in a tough group, Czechia have not helped themselves with their disciplinary issues. Pavel Šulc saw red after just 25 minutes in the home tie against England, while Ladislav Krejčí got his marching orders late on as they pushed for an equaliser against Spain. Having gone on to lose that game 3-1, Santi Denia’s side face the prospect of relegation to League B. To avoid it, they’ll need to to leave London with something to show for their efforts, which will require an immense defensive display.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Czechia online and from anywhere, including FREE options.

Can you watch England vs Czechia for free?

Yes. England vs Czechia is being shown on free-to-air ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

It's also available in the Republic of Ireland, on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media 2.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch England vs Czechia for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Czechia live streams

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How to watch England vs Czechia live streams in the US

In the US, England vs Czechia live streams will be shown on Fox Sports 2 and Fox One.

Fox One carries the FS2 channel and will therefore have this game live.

Alternatively, you can access FS2 via a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch England vs Czechia live streams in the UK

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In the UK, England vs Czechia is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via the ITVX platform.

An ITV account needs a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license to watch live TV.

Can't access ITVX? Use NordVPN to access that free England vs Czechia coverage.

How to watch England vs Czechia live streams in Canada

The England vs Czechia game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Czechia live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports 3 is showing the England vs Czechia game in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the England vs Czechia start time? The scheduled England vs Czechia kick-off time on Tuesday, October 6 is 7.45pm BST, which is a 11.45 PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, October 7 in Australia.

What is the England vs Czechia head-to-head? England and Czechia have faced off on six previous occasions. The Three Lions have won four games, while Czechia's only victory came back in 2019. They have also drawn one game.