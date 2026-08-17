Heading back to school and decided this is the year you hit the ground running with your studies? You'll want to equip yourself with the right kit to set yourself up for success. I'm talking about the little extras that will help you focus and improve your efficiency, whether you're studying in your dorm or out and about. Below, I've rounded up nine gadgets designed for just that — and all of them come in under $50.

For studying on the go, a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones will help nix background sounds, and a good power bank will ensure your gadgets don't run out of juice at an annoying time. Staying physically healthy is essential to keep your brain running at its best, so I've included a smart band to help you keep an eye on your sleep and fitness habits. You'll also find remote working peripherals like a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, which can make a huge difference to your comfort and efficiency levels when working on a laptop.

Read on for my sub-$50 study essentials — hit the 'View details' button to find out more about that product. And if you haven't sorted out your big tech purchases yet, we also have a guide to the best laptops for students.

Productivity essentials

Bump up the budget...

Got a slightly higher budget? These are the back-to-school extras I'd recommend in the $60-$100 price bracket...

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