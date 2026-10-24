There has been an increase in demand for compact electric vehicles as city streets get more congested and drivers feel the urge to move away from bloated, heavy SUVs that don’t fit in with daily life.

But Hedley Studios, formerly known as the Little Car Company, has taken this thinking one step further — dedicating its life to producing perfect miniaturized replicas of some of the most famous and sought-after cars on the planet.

Far from simply being a purveyor of toys for kids who never grow up, the company says it stands at the “intersection between art and automotive excellence,” crafting hand-built, electrified interpretations of the Bentley Blower, a 75% scale iteration of the Bugatti Type 35, and a baby Bond Aston Martin DB5, to name but a few.

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Now, the British company has signed up its sixth official partner in Porsche, and it has turned its hand to arguably one of the most iconic models in its back catalog: the 550 Spyder.

Shaped like a silver speeding bullet, the 1950s roadster took a class win at Le Mans, dominated Italy’s infamous Targa Florio, and, sadly, became the last car Hollywood megastar James Dean ever drove.

(Image credit: Simon Thompson/Hedley Studios)

Parking “Little Bastard” for the time being, the Hedley Studios 550 J (the ‘J’ standing for junior) is a 2.9m-long and 1.2m-wide, 80% scale interpretation of a 550 Spyder and 550A that swaps a raspy 1.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine for a 48-volt electric powertrain producing 8kW (11 hp) in the standard version and 16kW (21 hp) with the optional RS Pack selected.

Oh, the car is limited to just 250 units, and prices start at £69,500 (around $95,000 / AU$135,000), making it more expensive than many adult-size Porsches.

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To question why is almost missing the point, as Hedley Studios boss Ben Hedley tells me that most of the owners of the original multimillion-dollar Porsche 550 Spyders have already been in contact to carefully personalize their miniature interpretations.

A personal project

(Image credit: Simon Thompson/Hedley Studios)

We’ve already established that anything coming out of Hedley Studios most definitely isn’t for children, with the company’s owner revealing that most of the time, his creations never actually get driven and serve only to look good next to Damien Hirsts and highly collectable classic cars.

Which is a shame, because the effort the team has gone to in order to replicate both the look and feel of the originals is astonishing.

In fact, Porsche allowed the team full access to its very private archives, so engineers could pore over original technical drawings. They even took a 3D scan of an original 550A when designing the chassis.

As a result, carbon-fiber bodywork sits over a steel spaceframe, while Brembo brakes borrowed from a Ducati Diavel motorcycle provide stopping power behind the bespoke 13-inch wheels.

All cars receive adjustable Bilstein coilover dampers, while those teeny wheels are shod with Continental tires also used by the Renault Twizy.

(Image credit: Simon Thompson/Hedley Studios)

Personalization is key here, with customers able to trim their interiors in whatever material they like.

Inside, the 550 J leans heavily on the original car’s motorsport heritage rather than chasing modern digital excess.

A bespoke three-spoke, wood-rimmed Nardi steering wheel, which Ben Hedley says cost an “extortionate” amount of money to design, develop, and produce, sits ahead of a period-correct three-dial instrument panel.

Personalization is key here, with customers able to trim their interiors in whatever material they like, but the RS Pack switches things up to Alcantara, while further personalization options include tan or red leather, navy finishes, and Pepita-inspired upholstery.

Tiny car, enormous fun

(Image credit: Simon Thompson/Hedley Studios)

Clambering inside the 550 J isn’t exactly the most elegant of exercises, but Hedley Studios has had the foresight to include a removable steering wheel.

Once nestled into the gloriously period-correct interior, it’s a case of inserting a small key, which doubles as the driving mode selector, to power up the 48-volt electric powertrain.

It’s just healthy, analog driving fun.

There are Normal, Sport, and Sport+ modes to select from, while the main reverse, neutral, and drive toggle has been lifted directly from a modern electric Porsche.

Organ stops operate the lights, and a race-inspired fly-off hydraulic handbrake prevents it from rolling away.

(Image credit: Simon Thompson/Hedley Studios)

With just two pedals to contend with, driving the 550 J really is child’s play, but it’s impressive how much it feels like a very small mid-engined sports car.

There’s no wild EV acceleration, but speed builds to a very reasonable 40mph swiftly. Considering the general lack of space, drivers are forced to employ race-inspired left foot braking, which only makes the whole experience feel more sublime.

Cars with the optional RS Pack are even more focused and raise the top speed to 50mph, while it is surprisingly easy to have the rear end gently slide out during the tighter, faster turns. It’s just healthy, analog driving fun.

To be honest, you probably wouldn’t want to be going much faster, although Ben Hedley says many customers have already asked to have speed restrictions lifted, as there have been suggestions of a one-make race series among particularly well-heeled collectors. Sign me up.

(Image credit: Simon Thompson/Hedley Studios)

But unlike the Hedley Studios Bentley Blower Junior, you can’t drive this pocket-sized Porsche on the road. Let's be real, it’s not going to replace the family runaround anytime soon, is it?

This is the sort of glorious whimsy the world needs right now, and if Santa delivers one to your doorstep this Christmas, you must have been exceptionally well-behaved. Or just have more money than sense.

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