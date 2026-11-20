Scoring 4 stars in our tests, Geekom's IT13 Max mini PC proved itself "superb for office and light creative work," and a good all-rounder for anyone looking for an Intel mini PC running Windows 11 (with support for Linux, too).

As part of the Black Friday sales, in the US, the IT13 Max is down to $799 (was $1199) with code BFIT13M150. For UK readers, the same model is down to the £705 (was £1085) when you use code 26GBFS15.

Packing a 16-core Intel processor into a chassis with a volume of less than one liter is a seriously impressive achievement, and the Geekom IT13 Max has done it.

Today’s best GEEKOM IT13 Max deal

Black Friday Save $400 Geekom IT13 Max: was $1,199 now $799 at Geekom US The Geekom IT13 Max mini PC gets a big discount here when you pair the existing price cut with the Black Friday code BFIT13M150. This machine comes equipped with a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chip, 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD - although a 512GB model is available, alongside a 16GB DDR5 version which is suited to those looking to expand the memory. UK price: now £705 (was £1085)

Why we recommend it

In our review, the IT13 Max impressed us with its performance and connectivity. This PC’s Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor has 16 cores and can reach 5.1GHz in boost mode, and it also includes integrated Intel Arc graphics and an AI NPU.

The IT13 Max supports up to four 4K display outputs, and it comes locked and loaded with dual USB4, Wi-Fi 7, and 2.5Gb Ethernet. It’s got Bluetooth 5.4 for connecting wireless accessories, too. For most people, this Windows mini PC ticks all the boxes they'll need.

However, we also noted its soldered, non-upgradeable memory and the fan noise under heavy workloads - opt for the 16GB DDR5 version if you're looking for one that allows you to expand the RAM. Also note that its second SSD slot uses the smaller 2242 NVMe configuration, so many drives won’t fit.

For more top-performing picks, see our guide to the best mini PCs we've tested.

Price context and historical value

The $799 configuration we’re highlighting here comes with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD. That memory is soldered, though, which limits future upgrade potential. Alternatively, there’s an $849 model available that comes with 16GB of memory installed into conventional and accessible SO-DIMM memory slots- that’s less memory from day one, but with an expansion route available if you want it.

For comparison, the 1TB model is priced at $805 at Amazon, with the 512GB model matching Geekom's own price of $699.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want a powerful, well-connected mini PC for office tasks and light creative work.

❌ Skip it if… you want upgradeable memory (or more upgrade options in general) or a dedicated GPU.