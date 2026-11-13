Adobe's Black Friday sale cuts the price of Creative Cloud Pro by 57%, with Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and more included — but you'll need to act quick before the deal ends

Adobe's Black Friday sale brings massive discounts to its Creative Cloud Pro subscriptions, with separate offers for individuals and students. Whether you're editing photos, producing videos, designing graphics, or experimenting with generative AI, the subs give you access to more than 20 creative applications.

Best For: Designers, photographers, video editors, students, and content creators who regularly use several Adobe applications.

The Deal: From November 13 through December 6, Adobe is offering Creative Cloud Pro for Individuals at $29.99 per month for the first year, saving 57%. Students can pay $15.99 per month for their first year, saving 77%. Adobe Firefly plans are also discounted by up to 60% for the first six months.

Best Adobe deal

Save $480 Adobe Creative Cloud Pro : was $839.88 now $359.88 at Adobe Adobe Creative Cloud Pro includes over 20 creative applications, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, Acrobat Pro, Firefly generative AI, third-party AI models, generative credits, integrated editing tools, and cloud-based creative services. Instead of $69.99 a month, students will pay a reduced $15.99 a month, which works out to $191.88 for the first year.

Why we recommend it

Creative Cloud Pro brings together more than 20 Adobe applications, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, and Acrobat Pro. Rather than paying for them individually, subscribers can use multiple tools for everything from photo editing and graphic design to video production and document creation.

The subscription inevitably includes access to Adobe's growing collection of AI tools. Photoshop's Harmonize helps blend objects into images, and Illustrator's Turntable can generate different views of vector artwork. Lightroom offers Generative Remove, and Premiere includes AI-assisted editing features.

Adobe Firefly offers image, video, and audio generation, with included generative credits and access to supported third-party AI models. These tools are particularly handy for experimenting with ideas or handling repetitive editing tasks.

Students receive access to the same professional apps, and the subscription will come in handy for coursework, portfolio development, and mastering industry-standard creative tools.

Price context & historical value

The individual subscription costs $29.99 per month during the first year, equivalent to $359.88 across 12 months. The 57% reduction is massive, but only applies to the first year. For students, the $15.99 monthly rate works out to $191.88 over 12 months, with a larger 77% discount.

Adobe's Black Friday promotion runs from November 13 to 27, followed by Cyber Monday offers from November 28 through December 6. If you want to make the most of the discount, you'll need to act fast.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Adobe's Creative Cloud Pro plan if...

If you regularly use several Adobe applications, the first-year discount can seriously reduce your creative software costs. The student offer is particularly attractive for eligible users.

❌ Skip Adobe's Creative Cloud Pro plan if...

If you only need one application, rarely use Adobe software, or don't want an ongoing subscription that becomes more expensive after the introductory period.