VPN Privacy & Security

Surfshark reaffirms its commitment to user privacy in independent audit

VPN Privacy & Security

"Scammers scamming other scammers" – This free Android VPN was caught using Windscribe-stolen servers

VPN Privacy & Security

Canal+ and beIn Sports force VPNs to block illegal WTA tennis and F1 streams

VPN Privacy & Security

"Emergency requests are the new trend" – Big Tech increasingly forced to disclose users' data to authorities worldwide, according to a new report

VPN Services

BulletVPN bites the bullet and shuts down for good – but you may be able to claim a free Windscribe subscription

VPN Privacy & Security

To pay or not to pay? Nearly 1 in 4 TechRadar readers say they use free VPNs despite the risks

VPN Services

Surfshark unveils a new tool to minimize the impact of lost VPN connections – but don't call it a kill switch