Proton VPN unveils a major revamp to its Windows, iOS, and Android apps

The provider released new updates and features to boost usability and customization

Proton VPN new mobile app interface – promo image
(Image credit: Proton)
Proton VPN unveiled a major upgrade that promises to make its apps more intuitive, transparent, and customizable.

As of today, April 3, 2025, Proton VPN's Windows, iOS, and Android users will benefit from new updates and features. These include a sleek new interface, customizable home screen widgets for mobile, and a new enhanced Profile feature.

The new apps also provide a range of educational content to help users get the most from one of the best VPN services on the market.

Proton VPN's new look

While increasingly more people have become familiar with the benefits of using a virtual private network (VPN) in their daily life – whether that's better streaming, privacy, or security – the underlying software and its features can still feel quite intimidating.

As Proton VPN's General Manager, David Peterson explains, this may limit users' ability, especially those unfamiliar with the tech, to benefit from what a VPN has to offer. That's exactly where Proton VPN's revamp comes in.

"The new Proton VPN apps make it easier than ever before to protect users' privacy while enhancing transparency to explore new features effortlessly," said Peterson.

After launching a new, more intuitive home screen interface on Android, the provider has decided to bring these improvements to its iOS and Windows VPN apps, too.

The Windows app received a full redesign to match its Android VPN counterpart. A redesigned Settings menu makes it easier to scroll through all of Proton's advanced features, like split tunneling, a kill switch, and port forwarding. For the first time, you can also choose between a dark and a new light mode.

Proton VPN mobile app, showing the Profile tab – promo image

(Image credit: Proton)

An enhanced Profile tab is perhaps the most relevant new feature (see image above).

This allows paid subscribers to create personalised connection profiles, picking their favorite location, city, or state, server, protocol, and settings depending on their needs.

You may opt for the fastest server in the US to use Proton VPN to unlock US Netflix when abroad. Alternatively, you may choose a Secure Core server and Stealth protocol if you're worried about online surveillance and censorship.

While the iOS app also comes with a Profile tab, the new release brings the latest, enhanced version to Windows and Android. The team is currently testing an early version on iOS, too, meaning that iPhone users won't need to wait too long to enjoy the same level of customization.

Another exclusive feature for Windows and Android at the time of writing, Connect & Go, allows you to specify the website or app you want to launch when connecting to a specific profile.

While the team didn't give TechRadar a timeline, Proton said the plan is to extend all these features across all platforms (iOS, macOS, and Linux).

To know more about the new release, you can head to Proton VPN’s official website or visit the blog post with the official announcement.

