Proton joins force with Vivaldi browser to help you break free from Big Tech

Proton VPN is now directly integrated into the privacy-focused web browser

  • Proton and Vivaldi have announced a new partnership, integrating Proton VPN directly into Vivaldi's desktop browser
  • The integration is available for use from March 27, 2025
  • This partnership hopes to strengthen European tech independency from US Big Tech giants and provide users with a better online experience

Europe-based firms Proton and Vivaldi have announced they're joining forces. The partnership means Proton VPN will be integrated into Vivaldi's desktop browser starting today, March 27, 2025.

The integration allows users to enjoy the perks of one of the best VPN services when surfing the web and promises advanced customization and control over your data.

The partnership aims to strengthen European tech independency from US Big Tech giants while helping you break free from surveillance capitalism models, all with a better online experience.

A better alternative

"Consumers around the world are fed up with Big Tech’s data collection. The problem is they haven’t until recently had an alternative," said David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN.

"Together, Proton VPN and Vivaldi are setting a new standard that challenges the dominance of Tech giants, providing a viable European alternative that helps people retake control of their digital lives."

Web browsers are the primary source for online data collection on today's internet. While you can take some steps to minimize your data footprint by spoofing your IP address with a virtual private network (VPN), this generally involves the need to download an app or browser extension.

Now, you can utilize Proton's tried and tested privacy, security, and anti-censorship features directly from the Vivaldi browser. All you need to do is create a Proton account and enjoy the protections of this no-log VPN.

On its side, Vivaldi is a secure and encrypted web browser known for its great customization features.

For example, unlike Google Chrome, it promises never to track your browsing history or collect your data in any other form. Everything is stored locally on your device in an encrypted folder, so not even the provider itself can access it.

Vivaldi also offers a built-in tracker and ad blocker, alongside the ability to disable all cookies from third-party sites.

"While innovation drives technology forward, we believe ethics must guide its path," said COO and Co-founder at Vivaldi, Tatsuki Tomita. "Our partnership represents a principled alternative to big tech, one where your data remains yours, not a commodity to be sold."

