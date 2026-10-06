With the arrival of RGB TVs and the ever-brightening world of OLED, 2026 has been an interesting year for TVs. And ss TechRadar's TV reviewer, I've tested some truly excellent models throughout the year so far.

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So, I've picked three of my favorite TVs that I've tested in 2026, including excellent all-rounders, elite OLEDs and even a new RGB model. With the arrival of Amazon Prime Day (AKA Amazon Prime Big Deals Days) today, these TVs have received some nice discounts from around the web.

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My top 3 TVs of 2026 (so far)

LG C6

The LG C6 is the best TV I've tested in 2026 so far. While it may not be at the top-end of the market feature or picture quality-wise, there's no other TV that offers better value for money.

The C6's picture quality is excellent, delivering bright colors that worked wonders for animation such as Elemental and strong, rich contrast that was perfect for The Batman during my testing. The C6's impressive motion handling is ideal for sports, its crisp textures are fantastic for movies, TV and games, and with a notable brightness boost over its predecessor, its picture has more impact.

Even when I tested the C6 side-by-side against its predecessor, the LG C5, the C6 was an obvious upgrade. Higher brightness, a faster processor and a more accurate and more engaging picture: all for the same launch price.

It's a powerhouse for gaming with a full suite of features and even provides solid built-in sound, making it feel like the total package. And the best part? It's already great value, but always getting discounted.

Read my full LG C6 review

UK deal LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £1,499 now £1,399 at Amazon Not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Bravia 7 II

RGB mini-LED (known by several other names depending on brand) has been the new TV tech of 2026, and my experience testing it has been...a mixed bag.

One TV that impressed me however, was the Sony Bravia 7 II. The more 'entry-level' of Sony's RGB TVs, sitting below the flagship Sony Bravia 9 II, the Bravia 7 II delivers in some big ways.

For a backlit TV, the Bravia 7 II delivers excellent black tones that rival some OLEDs. Its contrast is powerful with solid brightness, but there's one thing that shines above all: its colors. The Bravia 7 II's vibrancy is astounding, showcased in my testing with the Lumas in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The spectrum of colors of their bodies exploded on screen, showing off the Bravia 7 II's stellar color reproduction.

Elsewhere, the Bravia 7 II has 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' gaming features as well as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support. It also measured a 10.4ms input lag time, which is better than most Sony TVs I've tested in the past few years.

The Bravia 7 II is pricey for a mid-range RGB TV, but it's impressive in what it delivers, and if you can stretch your budget, it really is a great TV.

Read my full Sony Bravia 7 II review

Samsung S95H/S99H

Serving as Samsung's flagship OLED for 2026, the Samsung S95H (known as the Samsung S99H in the UK) is one of this year's best OLED TVs. One thing to note: there is a Samsung S95H in the UK, but this is different to the TV S95H in the US/S99H in the UK. The S95H in the UK has lower brightness, no bezel and Wi-Fi 5 to the other model's Wi-Fi 6.

The S95H/S99H delivers truly fantastic picture quality. Watching movies like Speed Racer, the S99H demonstrates vibrant, vivid colors that made the candy-color visuals of the movie really pop. Crucially, it's accurate too, shown best in skin tones. It also offers powerful contrast that is great for movies like The Batman and Alien: Romulus. Black tones have also improved, without any sacrifice to the TV's anti-glare screen.

For features, the S95H/S99H is fully loaded, especially for gaming. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K 165Hz, full VRR, HDR10+ gaming and ALLM as well as a useful game hub. A 9.5ms input lag time means you're getting smooth performance as well.

There is the divisive bezel to discuss. Around the TV is a silver frame that viewed head-on looks OK, but ultimately it will prove to be controversial among some buyers. Still, the frame doesn't detract too much from the S95H/S99H's excellent performance.

The S95H/S99H is a flagship OLED, and its price reflects this. That being said, it's already getting some nice discounts mere months into its life-cycle.

Read my full Samsung S95H review (US) / Samsung S99H review (UK)

UK deal Samsung S99H 55-inch 4K OLED TV : was £2,299 now £1,849 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S99H is another top-notch flagship OLED. It delivers amazing picture quality with deep black tones, dynamic colors and crisp textures. It's also excellent for gaming. This deal from Richer Sounds knocks the 55-inch down to £1,849, which is a staggeringly good price for a flagship model this early into its life. Read more Read less ▼

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