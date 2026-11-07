Accenture accused of publishing major research full of AI hallucinations — paper featured as many as 15 fictitious citations and case studies

Accenture reportedly publishes new research paper littered with what appear to be AI-hallucinations

The Leapfrogging Development paper has 15 inaccuracies that have been identified so far

Accenture, which has been demanding its employees embrace AI, has denied that the errors were due to the technology

Top consultancy firm Accenture is under fire once again for publishing papers that include proven AI hallucinations.

The most notable of these, written in collaboration with IE University in Madrid, is titled “Leapfrogging Development: Unlocking Africa’s Potential in Global Value Chains with Artificial Intelligence” and has 15 inaccuracies.

The AI hallucinations were found by AI-detection software publisher GPTZero, which regularly performs analysis on significant new reports. It lists a total of 31 inaccuracies across three papers, with the lion’s share found in that single policy paper.

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Spotting the fakes

GPTZero has plenty of previous experience in spotting citation issues with reports from large organizations. A similar scenario developed around auditing giant PwC in August 2026, with GPTZero highlighting their reports as making inaccurate and false claims.

With the Accenture-linked “Leapfrogging Development” report, GPTZero determined 15 AI hallucination inaccuracies, along with a further four flawed citations – that is, citations that don’t exist, exist with a different name, or simply don’t support the report.

“GPTZero contends that hallucinated citations are a clear and present danger to researchers, academics, consultants, students, and anybody else who happens to search the internet for information.”

Previous reviews of reports and research tainted with AI hallucinations have proved that any fake claims that appear in public documents that are published by well known organizations can be recycled and repeated. It’s like an internet version of “Chinese whispers.”

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GPTZero adds that “Over time, these recycled hallucinations can ‘poison the informational well,’ even if the original publication is never read by humans.”

In short, AI hallucinations are more dangerous than thought, and Accenture seems prone to publishing them.

Dangerous citations

While the Leapfrogging Development report is the main issue discovered by GPTZero, it is not the only problem. Three documents were reviewed in total.

“Using an automated pipeline and our Hallucination Detector," reported GPTZero, "we surfaced three Accenture products containing a combined 31 hallucinated sources, numerous fabricated claims, and other likely signs of AI generation. To avoid making the same mistake as Accenture, a real human verified each hallucination.”

Speaking to The Telegraph (paywall), an Accenture spokesman claimed the issues surface by GPTZero were down to human error, adding “There is no evidence to support the conclusion that they were generated through AI hallucination. The report is being corrected ahead of a re-release. We will always embrace the opportunity to strengthen the quality of our reports.”

Accenture has recently specified its employees use AI more productively. While these papers are collaborative and produced beyond Accenture’s usual in-house process, they highlight continued AI-related struggles for the firm.

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