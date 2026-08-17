Tokenmaxxing: Why AI consumption needs control

AI spend made headlines again recently with the Claude Fable 5 model from Anthropic. Before security concerns led to the model being suspended, there were also cost concerns. Anthropic says Fable costs $10 or approximately €9 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens. This is double the price of the company’s previously most expensive model, Claude Opus 4.8.

Marija Nakevska Social Links Navigation Chief Product Technology Officer at Pleo.

Posts soon began to pop up on LinkedIn, showing just how quickly teams were going through their tokens and, as a result, their budget. There are some caveats here. Namely, that Fable 5 is an advanced model and, for most businesses, won’t need to run non-stop or be used for every task.

But therein lies a key issue: AI use is accelerating and models are evolving. But the level of control and visibility businesses have over how much is being spent, by who and for what is lagging behind.

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How AI consumption became a finance problem

There is a massive shift within the UK software market toward AI and specifically Anthropic’s ecosystem. Proprietary data from Pleo looking at the top tech merchants based on number of spending customers, shows that Anthropic (Claude) surged from 12th place in Q4 2025 to 7th in Q1 2026. Meanwhile, the average spend per customer increased +43.0% in this time.

This rapid climb signals that Anthropic has reached enterprise maturity in the UK market with businesses moving beyond the experimentation phase. But while this reflects growing confidence in AI adoption, it also presents some financial challenges.

On the whole, AI has redefined how the workplace runs, but it is not a free trial. The cost of tokens has gone up, and new models that can achieve what was seemingly unthinkable a few years ago come with a price tag to match. The new challenge for business leaders is to leverage these technologies but also limit rampant spending.

This is why many organizations are turning to their finance teams. Finance has the visibility to dig into the details and map AI use across the organization, whether it quietly shows up as a subscription renewal or a new budget request. But more than that, they can be instrumental in ensuring teams embrace open conversations, not just OpenAI.

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AI activity does not translate to AI value

Just about every organization will have developed transformational ways of using AI tools. But, whether they know it or not, there will be wasteful ones too.

When it comes to inefficient use, some of the major culprits include asking AI agents open-ended questions, model mismatch where tokens are burned unnecessarily; and duplicate tools, resulting from shadow AI and overlapping subscriptions. These prevent businesses from seeing the full picture; one that is, in all probability, very expensive.

User literacy can improve this. But for finance teams they must start with the grey area of AI consumption. Two teams might show as active AI users, but one that’s using an LLM to produce more content faster is doing something fundamentally different to one that’s using it for peripheral productivity tasks. In fact, only 29% of European SMEs using Gen AI are doing so in core business activities.

To improve the control they have over AI, organizations must start by elevating their visibility from who is using AI, to who is using it to become smarter, faster and more productive.

How to regain control over AI use

A complete view of AI spend is essential, regardless of whether costs are rising.

Breaking spend down by department, team and budget helps identify both disproportionate usage and areas where adoption may be lagging. These should be combined with performance metrics such as the time-to-first-draft on marketing content; code review cycle times in engineering; support ticket resolution time in customer support; and so on.

This combination of spend and performance can reveal whether AI investment is translating into measurable productivity gains and not just higher software costs.

Visibility should also extend to model-level usage. As mentioned before, the cost difference between frontier reasoning models and lighter alternatives can be tenfold. Monitoring model and vendor usage alongside token consumption helps organizations route routine tasks to lower-cost options, maximize ROI and reduce unnecessary spend.

Finance teams should therefore expand reporting and budgeting frameworks to include AI-specific metrics. A key question at month-end is whether AI-enabled teams are increasing output and capacity without increasing headcount. This provides a clear headline for AI's impact, can justify investment and distinguish between high-value and low-value AI usage.

Ultimately, effective control over AI is not about costs alone. It is about understanding where AI is creating value and ensuring investment is aligned with business outcomes.

AI control is at your fingertips

The good news is that none of these metrics require a sophisticated AI analytics stack. Finance teams should already have the tools for real-time visibility into what’s being spent and where. All that’s needed now is to fold AI into the mix and collaborate with other departments to measure and improve its ROI.

The outcome is that organizations control AI use through oversight, without restricting spend, adoption or innovation through lengthy procurement processes. Spend policies, category controls and clear approval thresholds control what is spent, and everything is measured.

But crucially, teams don’t slow down as a result. The only difference is that AI is optimized for impact.

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