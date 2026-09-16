NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 17 (game #1194)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 16 (game #1193).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1194) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- SPRING
- SUBWAY STATION
- PRESTIGE
- TRIANGLE
- TAP
- GIVE
- LANGUAGE
- FOUNTAIN
- WELL
- BOUNCE
- SEWER LINE
- HANDLES
- SHEEP
- DETECTIVES
- MINE SHAFT
- FLEXIBILITY
- WOLVERINE
NYT Connections today (game #1194) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Stretchy
- GREEN: Found down below
- BLUE: Films starring a well jacked man
- PURPLE: Compound words with added romance
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1194) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: ELASTICITY
- GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND
- BLUE: HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH "THE"
- PURPLE: LOVE ____
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1194) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1194, are…
- YELLOW: ELASTICITY: BOUNCE, FLEXIBILITY, GIVE, SPRING
- GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND: MINE SHAFT, SEWER LINE, SUBWAY STATION, WELL
- BLUE: HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH "THE": FOUNTAIN, PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES, WOLVERINE
- PURPLE: LOVE ____: HANDLES, LANGUAGE, TAP, TRIANGLE
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 2 mistakes
My first mistake could have been a group of ways to access water — SPRING, TAP, WELL and FOUNTAIN — but drew a complete blank.
Thinking of a different meaning for SPRING helped me find the other words describing ELASTICITY, but I flopped again, adding TAP instead of WELL to the group that became THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND.
Finally, I did not know that I was collecting HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH “THE” but I knew that PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES and WOLVERINE were all films and took a gamble that FOUNTAIN was too.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, September 16, 2026, game #1193)
- YELLOW: ENDING IN METAL ELEMENTS: LATIN, LONG JOHN SILVER, MARIGOLD, STEAM IRON
- GREEN: STARTING WITH U.S. COINS: DIMENSION, NICKELODEON, PENNYWISE, QUARTERBACK
- BLUE: POETS' MIDDLE NAMES: BARRETT, CARLOS, ST. VINCENT, WADSWORTH
- PURPLE: SAUSAGES PLUS A LETTER: BORAT, CLINK, FRANK-N-FURTER, WIDENER
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLaren Global Editor in Chief
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