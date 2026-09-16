NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, September 17 (game #1194)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 16 (game #1193).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1194) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPRING

SUBWAY STATION

PRESTIGE

TRIANGLE

TAP

GIVE

LANGUAGE

FOUNTAIN

WELL

BOUNCE

SEWER LINE

HANDLES

SHEEP

DETECTIVES

MINE SHAFT

FLEXIBILITY

WOLVERINE

NYT Connections today (game #1194) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Stretchy

Stretchy GREEN: Found down below

Found down below BLUE: Films starring a well jacked man

Films starring a well jacked man PURPLE: Compound words with added romance

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1194) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ELASTICITY

ELASTICITY GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND

THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND BLUE: HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH "THE"

HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH "THE" PURPLE: LOVE ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1194) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1194, are…

YELLOW: ELASTICITY: BOUNCE, FLEXIBILITY, GIVE, SPRING

BOUNCE, FLEXIBILITY, GIVE, SPRING GREEN: THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND: MINE SHAFT, SEWER LINE, SUBWAY STATION, WELL

MINE SHAFT, SEWER LINE, SUBWAY STATION, WELL BLUE: HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH "THE": FOUNTAIN, PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES, WOLVERINE

FOUNTAIN, PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES, WOLVERINE PURPLE: LOVE ____: HANDLES, LANGUAGE, TAP, TRIANGLE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

My first mistake could have been a group of ways to access water — SPRING, TAP, WELL and FOUNTAIN — but drew a complete blank.

Thinking of a different meaning for SPRING helped me find the other words describing ELASTICITY, but I flopped again, adding TAP instead of WELL to the group that became THINGS THAT ARE UNDERGROUND.

Finally, I did not know that I was collecting HUGH JACKMAN MOVIES, WITH “THE” but I knew that PRESTIGE, SHEEP DETECTIVES and WOLVERINE were all films and took a gamble that FOUNTAIN was too.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, September 16, 2026, game #1193)

YELLOW: ENDING IN METAL ELEMENTS: LATIN, LONG JOHN SILVER, MARIGOLD, STEAM IRON

LATIN, LONG JOHN SILVER, MARIGOLD, STEAM IRON GREEN: STARTING WITH U.S. COINS: DIMENSION, NICKELODEON, PENNYWISE, QUARTERBACK

DIMENSION, NICKELODEON, PENNYWISE, QUARTERBACK BLUE: POETS' MIDDLE NAMES: BARRETT, CARLOS, ST. VINCENT, WADSWORTH

BARRETT, CARLOS, ST. VINCENT, WADSWORTH PURPLE: SAUSAGES PLUS A LETTER: BORAT, CLINK, FRANK-N-FURTER, WIDENER