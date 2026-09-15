Discord not loading? The gaming chat service has gone down for some users

The gaming chat service Discord appears to have gone down

Users are reporting that the app is not loading

Discord says there are problems affecting availability right now

Popular gaming chat service Discord appears to have gone down, with many users reporting that they are currently unable to access the app on social media.

It's unclear which regions are affected right now, but here in the UK, I can no longer open the desktop application. The mobile app seems to be functioning properly, though, and I am able to both send and receive messages for the time being.

Those in the US also appear to be having problems, with many taking to X in order to voice their frustrations.

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"Discord went down as soon as I was about to text somebody," wrote one user in a post that has already racked up hundreds of likes.

Another quipped: "This is devastating for people who don't take showers."

At the beginning of this apparent outage, the official Discord status page reported that all servers were operational. It has since been updated to report an issue with "session availability" and states that the team is currently investigating.

It's unclear how long these issues will last, though I would recommend using alternative chat services for the time being until service has been fully restored.

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This story is developing and will be updated shortly.

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