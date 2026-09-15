NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, September 16 (game #1193)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, September 15 (game #1192).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1193) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FRANK-N-FURTER

LATIN

CLINK

PENNYWISE

WADSWORTH

NICKELODEON

BORAT

LONG JOHN

SILVER

ST. VINCENT

STEAM IRON

WIDENER

DIMENSION

QUARTERBACK

CARLOS

MARIGOLD

BARRETT

NYT Connections today (game #1193) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Metallic final

Metallic final GREEN: Begin with currency

Begin with currency BLUE: Middling wordsmiths

Middling wordsmiths PURPLE: Hot dogs etc

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1193) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENDING IN METAL ELEMENTS

ENDING IN METAL ELEMENTS GREEN: STARTING WITH U.S. COINS

STARTING WITH U.S. COINS BLUE: POETS' MIDDLE NAMES

POETS' MIDDLE NAMES PURPLE: SAUSAGES PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1193) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1193, are…

YELLOW: ENDING IN METAL ELEMENTS: LATIN, LONG JOHN SILVER, MARIGOLD, STEAM IRON

LATIN, LONG JOHN SILVER, MARIGOLD, STEAM IRON GREEN: STARTING WITH U.S. COINS: DIMENSION, NICKELODEON, PENNYWISE, QUARTERBACK

DIMENSION, NICKELODEON, PENNYWISE, QUARTERBACK BLUE: POETS' MIDDLE NAMES: BARRETT, CARLOS, ST. VINCENT, WADSWORTH

BARRETT, CARLOS, ST. VINCENT, WADSWORTH PURPLE: SAUSAGES PLUS A LETTER: BORAT, CLINK, FRANK-N-FURTER, WIDENER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

This is the first game of Connections I’ve lost in months, so hopefully I wasn’t the only one to find it confusing.

The main reason for my downfall was the actor Tim Curry, as I knew that he had starred as Dr FRANK-N-FURTER in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and as PENNYWISE in Stephen King's It. After three attempts at forming a Tim Curry group (I have subsequently discovered that he also played a character called WADSWORTH in the film version of Clue) I changed tack and spotted STARTING WITH U.S. COINS.

With just eight tiles left I should have got over the line. Alas, utterly in the dark, I connected four random tiles and accepted my loss.

Kudos if you completed this very hard game.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, September 15, 2026, game #1192)

YELLOW: INSTRUCT: COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN

COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN GREEN: PARTS OF A WHISTLING KETTLE: HANDLE, LID, SPOUT, WHISTLE

HANDLE, LID, SPOUT, WHISTLE BLUE: UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE: ASSET, MOLE, PLANT, SLEEPER

ASSET, MOLE, PLANT, SLEEPER PURPLE: THINGS THAT APPEAR AT THE END: CABOOSE, DECEMBER, DESSERT, EPILOGUE