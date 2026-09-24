Our 5K Test System Motherboard: Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi II

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D

CPU Cooler: Thermalright Frozen Prism240 Liquid Cooler

GPU: Asus TUF GeForce RTX 4080 Super OC

Storage: 1TB Samsung 980, 4TB Lexar NM790

Case: Lian Li A3 m-ATX

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB (16x2) DDR4

PSU: Seasonic 750W

Monitor: LG 39GX950B-B

I can't stress enough that Control Resonant is an absolute marvel in terms of visual enjoyment. Remedy Entertainment has crafted one of the most immersive visual experiences in gaming, doubling down on its predecessor's trippy, psychedelic, and mind-bending nature, and taking it to a new level using Nvidia's path tracing.

Putting my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super to the test, I ran Control Resonant on LG's 39-inch 5K2K OLED monitor, and I was pleasantly surprised by the significant enhancement to every detail on screen (albeit it did leave my GPU rather toasty).

At a 5120 x 2160 display resolution which is a 21:9 aspect ratio, you're getting 33% more pixels than a regular 4K gaming monitor at a 16:9 ratio, so the demand on the GPU is harder than most can handle — and even though Control Resonant was cooking my GPU, the frame rate was quite surprising.

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Control Resonant with path tracing enabled (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

With DLSS 4.5 Quality and Frame Generation enabled, and the high graphics and high ray tracing presets, performance remained fairly consistent within the high 50fps to low 60fps range. At 5K2K resolution, that's very reasonable, even if Control Resonant relies on Frame Generation to keep the gameplay smooth.

Dropping DLSS down to Performance mode pushed the frame rate to the high 80fps mark, and it's worth noting that it remained consistent even in moments of intense combat with tons of foliage and objects involved.

It's worth noting that the graphics with standard ray tracing are still fantastic, and the high (or even the medium) preset is likely the best route for any PC gamer who is using a low- to mid-range GPU (with Frame Generation). Lighting in all areas, specifically those where the Hiss is present (the really bright red zones), is phenomenal, and frankly, that applies to the experience without any ray tracing at all.

Path to victory

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

However, the star of the show is path tracing, which can be enabled by switching to the ultra ray tracing preset. I instantly knew my GPU was in for a rough ride once its temperature shot up to nearly 80C — but that's to be expected when running path tracing on a 5K2K display.

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With DLSS Performance and Frame Generation enabled, I was able to achieve a solid 60fps in most scenarios, with occasional dips into the high 50s during traversal and combat. This aligns well with Remedy's system requirements for Control Resonant, which require an RTX 5080 for 60fps at 2160p using DLSS Performance, as the RTX 4080 Super is relatively close to this current-gen GPU for performance.

Realistically, this setup is out of the question for most gamers, as it will cost around $3,000 / £3,000 (or potentially more). LG's display is very expensive, sitting at $1,799.99 / £1,499 (on sale I should note), but an Alienware AW3926QW 5K2K alternative might help lower the cost.

The RTX 4000 series is discontinued, but pricing for anything equivalent to the RTX 4080 Super in the current-gen line-up (an RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080) would cost at least $800 (much more for the latter GPU), and then you need to add the cost of the other PC parts.

Handheld gaming PCs are still expensive, but more reasonable than an entire new PC build — and I tested Control Resonant on my Lenovo Legion Go S Z1 Extreme. That portable managed a solid 40fps on its handheld preset, and 70fps when dropping the resolution to 900p and enabling FSR Balanced with frame gen.

Overall, running Control Resonant at 5K2K is very demanding for any gaming PC, as expected, but I walk away shocked that it's even remotely possible given how much it elevates the gaming experience.

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