Webroot is the #1 rated antivirus software, and now it's up to 50% off

Our online worlds are becoming increasingly complex and far-reaching. That can make it difficult for your average Joe, like you and me, to maintain the level of protection that we need to stay safe online. All we used to have to worry about was staying free of viruses, but now there are a whole host of threats to think about, including identity theft.

Thankfully, we don't have to fight this alone. With a Webroot package, now with up to 50% off, you can stay protected for less than you'd think. Choose either the Essentials, Premium, or Total Protection packages with varying cover to suit a range of customers.

With this deal, you can get one-device protection for as little as $34.99/year, or if you'd like cover for five devices, it'll cost you $64.99/year. Click through to the Webroot website to see exactly what features are available in each package.

Up to 50% off at Webroot

Thanks to this huge Webroot discount, there's never been a better time to protect your devices. Webroot has plans to cover one device, three devices, or five devices; there's a Webroot plan to suit you. With plans starting at $34.99/year, it's now more affordable to secure your online browsing, banking, shopping, sharing, gaming, working, and more!

We reviewed Webroot antivirus software last year and gave it an impressive four stars, praising its speed, features, and the dedicated password manager. In fact, we called it "small, speedy, and efficient" with "a stack of surprising extras". Don't just take our word for it, though; Webroot was ranked number one in the recently released July 2025 PassMark study.

Webroot is a powerful, cloud-based antivirus that protects customers across PCs, Macs, tablets, Chromebooks, and smartphones. With Password Manager and Web Threat Shield baked in, Webroot empowers people to live their best digital life online without the fear of falling victim to viruses, ransomware, phishing, and more.

Sound good? Get it now with up to 50% off.