I've used Bitdefender Total Security to protect my own devices for years, and I highly recommend it. I've found a great deal on the security software at Newegg that brings a year's coverage for up to 10 devices down to under $30.

Bitdefender Total Security 2026 is reduced to $28 (was $100) at Newegg with promo code EPF56892. It doesn't get much cheaper than this, so well-worth checking out.

• Best for: Households with multiple devices, anyone wanting protection across different operating systems, and people looking for antivirus software with additional privacy and ransomware defenses.

• Why I like it: I use Bitdefender Total Security to protect all of my devices at home, and it's much more than a traditional antivirus tool. As well as keeping you safe from viruses, spyware, Trojans, ransomware, and other malicious software, it also uses behavioral detection to identify suspicious activity and defend against unknown threats.

Today's best antivirus software deal

Why we recommend it

The software can block online tracking, monitor attempts to access your webcam or microphone, and identify potentially dangerous websites. The subscription covers up to 10 devices running Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

The package also includes access to Bitdefender VPN, although it's limited to 200MB per day per device, which is only really enough for occasional use. Parental control features will be of interest to anyone with children, although availability and functionality depend on the OS.

In covering the software, we said: "Bitdefender tops our list and ticks every box. It performed well across our testing, boasts all the tools you need to protect your devices from malware (and more), and is nice and easy to use – regardless of platform. While some expert users might wish for a little more granular customization, we think that Bitdefender strikes the right balance in terms of configuration and ease of use."

Price context & historical value

Newegg sells the one-year, 10-device subscription for $99.99, but is currently offering it at $52.99. Enter EPF56892 at checkout to save a further $25, bringing the final price to $27.99.

That represents a $72 saving against the original price, approximately 72% off. If you activate the program on all 10 devices, the first-year cost works out to approximately $2.80 per device.

It's important to remember that this is a one-year license, rather than a permanent software purchase. You're not locked in though. What I usually do is search for a new deal around the renewal time.

For more options, take a look at our roundup of the best antivirus software.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bitdefender Total Security if...

You want one antivirus subscription covering Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. It's also great for ransomware protection, malicious website detection, and privacy tools. At $27.99, this is a fantastic deal.

❌ Skip Bitdefender Total Security if...

You only need to protect one computer and are satisfied with your device's built-in antivirus software. Windows includes Microsoft Defender, and macOS and mobile operating systems have their own security protections.