How to watch The Party on ITVX (it's free)

Stream The Party free on ITVX (UK restricted)

Unblock ITVX with NordVPN (75% off now)

Watch Episodes 1-5 now; Sunday, October 11

ITV’s new thriller The Party stars Luke Evans as journalist Martin Gilmour and Tom Cullen as his childhood friend Ben Fitzmaurice.

Based on Elizabeth Day’s bestselling novel and adapted by Sarah Solemani, the five-part drama follows a celebration that takes a shocking turn. The Party also stars Joanna Scanlan and Lydia Leonard.

So how can you watch The Party on ITVX from outside the UK? Can you get a free stream in the US, Australia or Canada? And is ITVX available as a smartphone app?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch The Party for free...

How to watch The Party for free on ITVX

Watch all five episodes of The Party for free on ITVX from Sunday, October 11.

You don't need a ITVX subscription, just a valid TV license and to sign up with your email.

New to ITVX? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS ITVX FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

How to watch The Party on ITVX from anywhere

ITVX is only available to UK residents with a TV license signed up to the free service.

Luke Evans fans traveling or working outside the UK will need to use a VPN to access ITVX's free The Party episodes in the US and Australia.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITVX and stream ITV thriller The Party (2026).

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Looking to access ITVX from outside the UK? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access ITVX as if you right back home in the United Kingdom. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, you'll currently get over 75% off with this deal.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Party on ITVX.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to watch your free usual ITVX stream, you'd select 'United Kingdom'.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX create an account or sign in, and watch The Party free.

Which devices can I watch The Party on ITVX with?

You can use ITVX on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puckVirgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

The Party (2026) – Full Cast

Luke Evans as Martin Gilmour

Tom Cullen as Ben Fitzmaurice

Sarah Solemani as Lucy Gilmour, Martin's wife

Joanna Scanlan as Sylvia Gilmour, Martin's mother

Lydia Leonard as Serena Fitzmaurice, Ben's wife

Lindsay Duncan as Lady Katherine Fitzmaurice, Ben's mother

Douglas Hodge as Lord George Fitzmaurice, Ben's father

Sam Troughton — role not specified

Sally Scott — role not specified

Sinéad Matthews — role not specified

Bally Gill — role not specified

Amaka Okafor — role not specified

Rakie Ayola — role not specified

Also listed in the cast are Phoenix Laroche as Barnaby Fitzmaurice and Tilly Walker as Cosima Fitzmaurice.

Martin vs Ben: We break down the main characters...

Martin Gilmour (Luke Evans)

A calculated and buttoned-up man, Martin is a political journalist whose opinion pieces always seem to favour Ben Fitzmaurice’s position. As the new scholarship boy from South Wales, Martin fell in love with Ben at school and has kept himself in Ben’s circle ever since, by whatever means necessary.

Martin remains loyal to Ben, despite a secret in their past which caused a seismic shift in their relationship, and these days has to contend with Ben’s growing family and political ambitions. That is until the secrets that have bound Martin to Ben threaten to come out…

Ben Fitzmaurice (Tom Cullen)

A confident, charismatic man who has had the world laid at his feet. Born into landed gentry, Ben is a Conservative Party MP with eyes on the party leadership. He has a charm that comes with growing up with an innate safety net.

A gifted speaker, Ben has the ability to hold a room with ease, but beneath this bluster run deeper emotions that Ben has yet to face up to. When his own impulsive decisions throw everything into disarray at his birthday party, Ben is forced to confront his dark past head on. As the hedonism of the party rises the temperature, Ben has to reckon with the truth of what he did… can he really run from the truth forever?

The Party launches on Sunday 11th October with Episode 2 airing on Monday 12th October, on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player