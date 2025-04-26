Google ends support for older Nest thermostats – and will stop selling new models in Europe completely

Support for older Nest thermostats is ending this year

There are a couple of pieces of Google Nest thermostat news to bring you this weekend: support is ending for the older 1st and 2nd-gen models, while Google is going to stop selling the thermostat in the EU completely.

First, the end of support for the 1st-gen Nest thermostat (launched in 2011), and the 2nd-gen Nest thermostat (launched in 2012). Google says (via 9to5Google) that there will be no more software updates issued for these devices, from Saturday, October 25, 2025.

At that point you'll no longer be able to control the thermostats from your phone either, and Home/Away modes will stop working too. You'll still be able to adjust modes, schedules, temperatures, and settings on the actual devices, however.

To help soften the blow, Google is offering some upgrade discounts on the latest 4th-gen Nest thermostat for those who have older models: if you're in the US, you can get $130 off, which is almost half price.

No-go in Europe

The second bit of news here is that there will be no more new Nest thermostats sold in Europe going forward. The 3rd-gen model and the Nest Thermostat E, which launched in 2015 and 2017 respectively, are going to be all you can get hold of now.

"Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes," says the statement from Google.

That means the shiny new model, launched last year and described as sporting "a stunning design infused with AI" in our 4th-gen Nest thermostat review, isn't going to be available in Europe.

It's no surprise that consumers are wary of investing in smart home tech with discontinued devices and incompatible standards to deal with – even from the biggest companies in the business. It's an area where Google and others can do a lot better.