Google Home's new interface is rolling out now, and you don't need the latest hardware to get it

The new interface is rolling out for older devices like the 2020 Google Nest Thermostat

There's good news for Google Home users - a new interface is rolling out right now, and it's not just for people who invest in the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) that the company unveiled last week.

We got our first glimpse of the redesigned Google Home app a few days ago when members of the Public Preview program noticed some big changes to the smart thermostat interface. Key features like the Energy Dashboard and fan settings are now more easily accessible, displayed as large cards rather than hidden behind icons, and it's possible to tweak the temperature directly through the Favorites screen.

The overall look is busier, with more data on screen at once, but overall, it seems in line with the updated interface on the new thermostat's curved glass face.

Google Home users with Ecobee thermostats have also spotted the redesigned app (Image credit: Ecobee)

A warm reception

As Android Police explains, the new-look app appears to be rolling out more widely, and it's not just for users with the latest hardware. People with the original Nest Learning Thermostat (launched in 2018) and even Ecobee devices have also noticed the new design appearing on their phones.

This news will be particularly welcome if you live outside the US and Canada, where the new Nest Learning Thermostat is unavailable. At the time of writing, Google has announced no plans, dates, or prices for the new device anywhere else in the world.

So far, the reception has been generally positive. Some Google Home users on Reddit have praised the "more intuitive and legible UI" that makes it "easier to see what's going on at a glance," while others have complained about how much space the new tiles occupy on the Favorites screen.

Google hasn't officially announced the new style interface yet, and it seems there might still be a few kinks that need ironing out, particularly when the app is used with an Ecobee thermostat, but it appears to be nearly ready.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thinking of upgrading your home heating system? We'll soon be testing the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) through its paces to see whether it earns a place in our guide to the best smart thermostats.