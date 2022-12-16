New update turns your Google Nest into a Matter control hub

Audio player loading…

It’s taken a little while, but we’re finally seeing the Matter standard roll out to various smart home devices. And this time, it’s coming to a Google Nest near you.

Eight devices in total will be getting the update and all will double up as central hubs to control other Matter gadgets, according to the announcement. (opens in new tab) You have the original Google Home speaker, Home Mini , Nest Mini , Nest Audio , Nest Hub (first and second-generation ), Nest Hub Max , and the Nest Wifi Pro. Matter-supporting devices can connect to any of the eight either through Wi-Fi or Thread, a wireless standard that offers a “low-power connection.” In fact, the second-generation Nest Hub, Hub Max, and WiFi Pro are also getting an update allowing them to serve as Thread Border routers to control other Thread devices. Additionally, Fast Pair on Android is being updated so mobile devices can quickly connect to Matter.

There are some prerequisites for Android phones, however. A company representative told us mobile devices must be running Android 8.1 and up as well as Google Play Services version 22.48.14 to work with the new standard. Nest owners, however, don’t have to do anything. The firmware update adding the Matter support is installed automatically.

Future promises

Since Matter is still in its early stages, there aren’t a whole lot of devices that support it but that will soon change starting in 2023 when Google has plans to expand (opens in new tab) the standard. Google confirmed to TechRadar two such updates: the Nest Thermostat and Nest Wifi . The tech giant also states its currently working with various “partners from across the industry [like Eve, Nanoleaf, and Philips Hue] to make sure more smart home devices work with Matter.” And we’ll start seeing the fruits of their labor early next year.

Samsung is also currently working on updating Matter’s Multi-Admin tool for an easier onboarding experience. In 2023, the Google Home app will gain the ability to recognize “Matter devices that have been set up via the SmartThing app” on Android. That way, users won’t have to connect smart home devices one by one. It all can be done in one fell swoop. And speaking of Google Home, the iOS version will be gaining Matter support next year, too.

Building a smart home

Pickings may be slim, but you do have some choices. Eve, which we mentioned earlier, recently rolled out a firmware update (opens in new tab) adding Matter support for several products like its Energy smart plug and a couple of motion sensors. Back in early November , Signify launched a set of Christmas lights under the Philips Hue brand for the new standard.