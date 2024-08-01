New Google Nest smart thermostat leaks in TikTok unboxing video – and it's had a serious makeover

The new thermostat has a very different look to the third-gen model shown here

After a flurry of leaks, we now know exactly what the hotly anticipated fourth-generation Google Nest Learning Thermostat will look like thanks to an early unboxing video shared on TikTok and YouTube.

FranklyHonestManReviews, who only created his channels yesterday and declines to name his source, managed to get his hands on the smart thermostat in three colors: polished silver, polished gold, and obsidian. He says these are "all three available colors", indicating that unlike the third-generation model, the new version won't come in white.

#4thgenerationnestthermostat #exclusivefirstlook - YouTube Watch On

The unit itself has a much slimmer profile than the previous model, and appears to have a very thin bezel (it's the same color as the glass, making it hard to see). It's not yet clear whether you will be able to turn the bezel to change the temperature, as with previous Nest Learning Thermostats, or if the unit has a touchscreen.

Based on information from Twitter user Arsène Lupin, we already know that the case is made from stainless steel rather than recycled plastic.

Backward compatibility

The mount shown in the unboxing video isn't identical to that of the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, so you may not be able to simply unclip your third-gen thermostat and replace it with the fourth-gen model. The new Nest Learning Thermostat offers smart ventilation with compatible HVAC systems, which may have necessitated a change.

As 9to5Google notes, the third-generation model has a USB-C connector rather than micro-USB, but this will only be used for charging and troubleshooting/diagnostics.

The unboxing video also confirms that the thermostat is packaged with a second-generation Nest Temperature Sensor, which can be placed on a flat surface, and has a fitting on the back so it can be mounted on a nail or picture hook. You can use this to identify cold spots in your home, and it could be particularly useful for a baby's room, which needs to be kept at a safe and consistent temperature.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FranklyHonestManReviews hasn't shared details of what's in the thermostat's manual, but since he has it in his hands, it may only be a matter of time. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.