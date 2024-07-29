Leaked images show how Google's new smart thermostat will save you energy - and potentially cash

Google is about to release a new Nest Learning Thermostat, which will help you save money by heating your home in a greener way according to newly leaked images.

Last week, we got our first look at the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) thanks to materials posted on Twitter by Arsene Lupin. Now, Lupin has shared even more details, including some intriguing hints about the new thermostat's features.

The new images confirm that the thermostat will have a face with rounded glass edges rather than the large moveable bezel of previous models. However, the differences are more than just superficial, and the new thermostat will make better use of what is effectively a screen mounted on your wall.

Now, instead of just displaying temperature settings or nothing at all, it can also show you a weather forecast, display the time, and more. The leaked materials refer to it as a 'home screen', suggesting that you may be able to choose from a range of widgets.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)$279 pic.twitter.com/3ljDV9h6XAJuly 28, 2024

More importantly, the new thermostat will help you save energy and cash with a feature called Adaptive Eco, which calculates an energy-efficient temperature for your home when you're away.

Google Nest thermostats can already switch to Eco Temperatures automatically when they detect that nobody is home, but you must set a suitable temperature range yourself. It looks as though the new Learning Thermostat will work out a temperature itself, which should mean it feels comfortable when you arrive home, while using as little energy as possible.

Like its predecessors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (gen 4) will 'learn' the temperatures you like, and create a schedule automatically based on the way you raise and lower the temperature throughout the day. You can adjust this schedule through the Google Home app, but unlike earlier versions, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) will also suggest tweaks that you can make to save energy.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Google Nest Learning Thermostat will have a curved glass front and a much smaller stainless steel bezel (Image credit: Future)

Installation and extras

The new Nest Learning Thermostat will be compatible with Matter, and work with any Matter-enabled smart home app. Google says that it will be relatively quick to install "in around 40 minutes or less", and although the leaked promo materials don't state so directly, judging by the photos it looks as though it will be compatible with the same base as the previous version, allowing you to simply clip the new face into place.

Last week, we learned that Google is releasing a new version of the Nest Temperature sensor, and according to the new images, you'll get one in the box with the new Learning Thermostat to help pinpoint cold spots in your home.

None of these details are official yet, and we may have to wait until after the Google Pixel event taking place on September 13 to learn more. Any appliance that reduces energy usage is welcome, though according to Lupin the new thermostat will cost $279 (up from $249 for the previous model), so it could be a long time before you reap the cash saving.