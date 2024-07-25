New Google Nest thermostat leaks, alongside a long-overdue temperature sensor

A new version of the Nest Learning Thermostat could arrive very soon, according to leaked promotional photos. The pictures indicate that the new smart thermostat will have a similar design to its predecessor, but Google may have switched from a moveable dial to a touchscreen.

The images were posted by Arsène Lupin on Twitter and shared by 9to5Google. They appear to be leaked promo materials advertising a new version of the Google Nest Temperature Sensor, which will be compatible with three Nest thermostats – including the currently unreleased Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen).

The new Learning Thermostat appears to have a rounded glass face rather than flat, and the interface seems to have been refined. While the 2020 Nest Learning Thermostat used a rotate and press/click interface, the larger glass surface and thinner metal bezel of the redesigned device suggest that it may have touch controls instead.

In terms of the actual functionality, this may not be a huge step up from the 2020 model. An FCC listing published last month suggests that its wireless capabilities will be the same, with Soli low-energy motion sensing, but it's hard to say more than that at this point. Integration with Matter would be one of the most obvious upgrades, particularly for this high-end thermostat, but we'll have to wait and see.

Hopefully the similarity in design will mean that upgrading from the 2020 model is simple, with no additional rewiring.

The original Nest Temperature Sensor went on sale in 2018, so the Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen) is long overdue.

It looks very similar to its predecessor (a small, circular device to be mounted on a wall or placed on a shelf), and connects to the Google Home app, where you can set the temperature you want the room to reach at a certain time of day.

We would have liked to see some connected radiator valves, like those made by Hive, which would allow for temperature control in individual rooms, but there's no indication that such a thing is coming.

The Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) and Temperature Sensor (2nd Gen) could be released after the Google Pixel event that's taking place on August 13. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.