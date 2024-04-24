New Google Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max devices could be in the works

It’s been a while, but we could soon see a new Nest Audio speaker and a Google Nest Hub Max, potentially around Google I/O, which takes place on 14 May.

Evidence for this comes from a deep-dive into the latest version of the Google Home app by 9to5Google. It uncovered mentions of a "Nest Hub Max" sitting alongside reference to the current Nest Hub Max, along with a mention of "Nest Audio" that bears the same name as the 2020 Google Nest Audio smart speaker.

Given these speakers are a good few years old, it’s not surprising that Google may be eyeing them up for a refresh. Although capable, we've seen a slew of newer audio devices creating increased competition – Google will need to bring something fresh to the table in order to ensure it retains its spot on on our best smart speakers list.

And there’s the kicker. There isn't exactly a deluge of rumors suggesting what the next-gen Nest speakers and hubs could come with in terms of features and upgrades. As 9to5Google points out, ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity would seem like one obvious addition to aid in the 'handoff' of audio from one device to another. And we'd bet on there being improved audio features and streaming options, too.

However, with Google going big on generative AI – as seen with the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – it’s likely that some of these smart features will come to new Nest hardware. We’d expect things like smart transcription – say when you’re cooking a new recipe and discussing what ingredients you’re using, but want to avoid touching a phone or notepad – in addition to smart translation features.

Features like the ability to smartly pull together an agenda or come up with a plan for a week based on one’s calendar and verbal requests could also play a role in generative AI on a new Nest Hub and Nest Audio speaker.

This is all speculation, of course, and Google could simply release mild updates of the two Nest devices with precious little changed from a user’s perspective. We’ll probably have to wait until at least mid-May before we hear more.

