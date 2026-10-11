A new Google TV Streamer is rumored to be on the way

Tipped upgrades include microphones and more storage

There's no word yet on a launch date or any potential pricing

The first Google TV Streamer launched in August 2024, and standalone Chromecast devices were discontinued at the same time. Now a second streaming box is rumored, and it sounds like the included upgrades will be substantial.

According to "a source familiar with the matter" speaking to 9to5Google, the updated device will have a similar design to the original, except for being slightly narrower. The current model measures 6.4 inches x 3 inches x 1 inch (16.3 cm x 7.6 cm x 2.5 cm).

The new model will apparently add microphones, which means you will of course be able to say "hey Google" and speak out some voice commands or AI queries without having to use the remote to do it — a bit more like a smart speaker.

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Presence sensing is tipped to be added to, which means the screensaver could load up when you're in the room, and more detailed information (such as the time and weather) might be displayed when someone gets close.

Time to upgrade?

The Chromecast with Google TV (Image credit: Google)

Other rumored upgrades: a faster chipset and more storage, beyond the 32GB of room that the current model offers for apps and files. It seems there will be two more shortcut buttons on the remote as well, in addition to the current Netflix and YouTube ones.

That all sounds appealing to me, as someone who has hung on to the older Chromecast with Google TV. Despite its increasing age, it remains a perfectly capable streaming device, which doesn't differ hugely from the current Google TV Streamer.

If the new model was faster, had more room on it, and worked more like a smart speaker (or a smart display), then I may have to consider the upgrade — though price will be crucial as always (the current model just got a price hike to $149 in the US).

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It's not clear when this updated model might arrive, but we're now two years on from the first device. With a new Apple TV 4K box rumored to be arriving at Apple's event next week, Google won't want to wait too long before updating its own hardware.

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