Prime Day may be over, but someone forgot to turn off the deals on Samsung Galaxy Watches — including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — which still have big price cuts on Amazon
You can still get $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals were excellent, and if you wanted in but somehow missed them, I have great news for you — the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are still live on Amazon US, somehow. Clearly, someone on the back end forgot to turn them off.
Right now, you can get the extremely popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE for just $449.99 (was
$549.99) at Amazon, saving you a hefty $100, even though Prime Day's now a distant memory.
These discounts also extend to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, which now starts from $219.99 (was
$299.99) at Amazon, saving you $80 on the 40mm Bluetooth-only model. The larger 44mm model gets a smaller 8% discount, from $329.99 to $304. You'll only save $26, but hey, a discount is a discount.
You can even save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 which starts from $159.99 (was
$249.99) at Amazon, with a massive 36% saving. Check out the deals on all three devices below.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is so popular because it features a dive watch-style rotating bezel, which also acts as a way to control the device, alongside the Quick button that debuted on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The LTE version, which is the one on offer, can be added to a phone's data plan — but it's now cheaper than the Bluetooth-only version, so either way there's no reason not to snap this deal up.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review
I labelled the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 'a triumph' in my review due to its highly successful redesign, advanced running features, and lovely interface. I'd definitely recommend it, especially at this record-low price. The larger 44mm is discounted by $26 to just $304 (was
$329.99).
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review
The older Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 design is still supported, and is a great way to get a Galaxy Watch wearable for a rock-bottom price. It's got Galaxy AI features like the personalized Energy Score that newer models have. The 44mm is available for $189.99 (was
$279.99).
Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review
I'd recommend all the Samsung Galaxy Watches above to Samsung users, but for those looking for a smartwatch to stream music, answer emails and take calls on-wrist, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is absolutely the answer. Our writer Hamish Hector likes this watch so much, he wore it to his wedding — talk about a ringing endorsement!
We don't know how long these post-Prime deals are going to last, so I'd get them while they're hot, as there's no telling when Samsung could call a halt to them.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.