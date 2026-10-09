The Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals were excellent, and if you wanted in but somehow missed them, I have great news for you — the Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are still live on Amazon US, somehow. Clearly, someone on the back end forgot to turn them off.

Right now, you can get the extremely popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic LTE for just $449.99 (was $549.99 ) at Amazon, saving you a hefty $100, even though Prime Day's now a distant memory.

These discounts also extend to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, which now starts from $219.99 (was $299.99 ) at Amazon, saving you $80 on the 40mm Bluetooth-only model. The larger 44mm model gets a smaller 8% discount, from $329.99 to $304. You'll only save $26, but hey, a discount is a discount.

You can even save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 which starts from $159.99 (was $249.99 ) at Amazon, with a massive 36% saving. Check out the deals on all three devices below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (LTE): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is so popular because it features a dive watch-style rotating bezel, which also acts as a way to control the device, alongside the Quick button that debuted on the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The LTE version, which is the one on offer, can be added to a phone's data plan — but it's now cheaper than the Bluetooth-only version, so either way there's no reason not to snap this deal up. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic review

I'd recommend all the Samsung Galaxy Watches above to Samsung users, but for those looking for a smartwatch to stream music, answer emails and take calls on-wrist, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is absolutely the answer. Our writer Hamish Hector likes this watch so much, he wore it to his wedding — talk about a ringing endorsement!

We don't know how long these post-Prime deals are going to last, so I'd get them while they're hot, as there's no telling when Samsung could call a halt to them.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.