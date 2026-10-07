The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 proved itself an ideal battery backup for long drives, camping, power outages, and general backup in our tests. Now, the portable power station has got a Prime Day price cut.

• Best for: Campers, motorhome owners, off-grid travellers, and households looking for a high-capacity backup power source that can handle demanding electrical equipment.

• The deal: The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 is down to $799 (was $1199) at Amazon. In the UK, the power station is now £849 (was £1399) for Prime Day.

• Why it matters: This power station scored 4 stars in our tests. Its LFP battery is rated for more than 6,000 charge cycles and Bluetti estimates a 17-year lifespan, making this a power station designed for long-term use rather than occasional emergencies.

Today's top portable power station deal

Why we recommend it

The Elite 200 V2 has a 2,073.6Wh battery capacity and provides 2,600W of continuous AC output, with peak output reaching 5,200W. Its Power Lifting mode can support resistive appliances rated at up to 3,900W. You can power up to seven devices at the same time, and there are two 230V AC outlets on this UK model.

Using combined AC and DC input with Bluetti's TurboBoost technology, the battery can reach 80% in as little as 50 minutes. Built-in MPPT technology also allows it to work with compatible solar panels, making it useful for camping trips.

In his four-star review, our expert Collin said it was "'dependable, durable, robust, and purposefully designed." He went on to say that it was a "fantastic power station for most people who want battery backup for long drives, camping, power outages, etc. It's also great for commercial use, reliable power on the job site, and as an actual UPS."

Price context & historical value

Via Amazon.com, this is the lowest price it's been in the US, although through third-party sellers, it was previously $699 during last year's Black Friday sales. So, a good deal, but not a record low. In the UK, Amazon has cut the price of the Elite 200 V2 portable power station by £550 for Prime Day, reducing it to £849. That's a discount of just over 39%, meaning you're effectively paying around 41p per Wh of battery capacity. It has been as low as £799 in the past, but not for over a year.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best portable power stations.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 if...

You want substantial portable energy capacity for camping trips, off-grid use, or keeping equipment running during a power cut. Its combination of a 2,073.6Wh battery and 2,600W AC output gives it considerably more scope than smaller power stations.

❌ Skip the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 if...

You only need occasional charging power. A lower-capacity power station will be cheaper, considerably easier to carry, and enough to power smaller devices.