Epson's EcoTank ET-4950 is our top pick for a home printer - a cartridge-free unit that excelled throughout our tests, from black and white documents to full color photos. Now, it's $130 off at Amazon for Prime Day.

• Best for: Home offices and busy households that print and scan a lot and want to stop paying for ink cartridges.

• The deal: The Epson EcoTank ET-4950 all-in-one is now $370 (was $500) at Amazon.

• Why we like it: This is the best printer you can get right now. We found it loaded with features, loads of free ink in the box, and cheap to run. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review. Highlights for us include the automatic two-sided printing and scanning, a 30-sheet document feeder, and fast speeds of up to 35ppm black and 23ppm color.

Today's top EcoTank deal

Why we recommend it

Our senior printer editor Jim reviewed the ET-4950 and said, "I can't find another mid-price printer so loaded with features and ink."

He found it pleasant to print with, thanks to the responsive touchscreen and prompt print speeds, and it sits at the top of our best home printer guide.

The bottled ink is cheap enough that, in his words, it won't be beaten on cost per page. The ink in the box is rated for around 15,100 black or 5,500 color pages, which is why the upfront price is even easier to justify.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $369.99, this is $130 off the $499.99 list price, a 26 percent saving. It's a good price but not a record low - it matches the price we saw in June. If you need a printer now, there's no strong reason to wait.

For more printer deals, we've tracking all the best Prime Day home office deals - and that definitely includes this top model.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Epson EcoTank ET-4950 if...

You print and scan often enough that ink costs add up, you want automatic two-sided printing and scanning from a document feeder, or you want a reliable all-in-one that should only need ink refills every few years.

❌ Skip the Epson EcoTank ET-4950 if...

You only print a few pages a month, you need a USB host port, NFC or Bluetooth, which this model lacks, or you need to scan heavy paper or print from a multi-purpose tray.