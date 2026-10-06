HP is behind some of our best-reviewed printers, but of all the early deals over at Amazon right now, the HP Smart Tank 5003 ink tank printer caught my attention. I'm a big fan of ink tanks, and this is one of the best-value models I've seen.

• Best for: Families, students, and remote workers who want affordable cartridge-free printing.

• The deal: The HP Smart Tank 5003 printer is now $150 (was $190) at Amazon.

• Why we like it: This is the lowest ever price for the Smart Tank 5003 - it's part of Amazon's early Big Deal Days sale, designed for general day-to-day printing of text and color documents and photographs. Refillable ink reservoirs mean it's a lot cheaper to run compared to traditional cartridge-based inkjets, and it even comes with three years' free ink in the box.

Save 21% HP Smart Tank 5003 Wireless All-In-One Ink Tank Printer: was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon This wireless ink tank printer from HP does everything a home printer needs to do, including scan and copy functions. It may not be the fastest - it caps out at 10 pages per minute in mono, 5 pages a minute in color - but that's more than suitable for families, students, and remote workers looking for a day-to-day workhorse.

Why we recommend it

We've had some very good experiences with HP's line of printers - they're reliable and perform well in tests. And I'm always keen to recommend ink tanks for those who don't need a laser unit, since they're more economical to run compared to your usual inkjet models.

Here, you get all the core features of the best home printers we've tested, with three-in-one functionality and wireless printing, alongside free ink bottles, so you can get started right away. HP estimates you'll be able to print up to 6,000 color or black pages using the free ink alone.

While there are some limitations for the price - notably, there's no auto-duplex, fax, or ADF - I don't consider it a deal-breaker for home printing.

Price context & historical value

This is the lowest ever price for this model, which previously dropped to $170. However, the deal is only available to Prime subscribers. You can grab yourself a free 30-day trial by clicking here (just remember to cancel before the trial ends if you're using it to net deals over the next few days).

For more printer discounts and more, I'm live-tracking the best October Prime Day home office deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP Smart Tank 5003 if...

You and your family need a printer that's cheap to run for occasional use on documents and photos.

❌ Skip the HP Smart Tank 5003 if...

You're printing a lot of documents - it's not particularly speedy and the paper tray is only 100-sheets deep.

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