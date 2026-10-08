Canon's Pixma G3270 is an entry-level MegaTank printer with refillable ink tanks that impressed us for its versatility across text and color documents and printing photographs. And it's 42% off at Amazon.

• Best for: Families, remote workers and small businesses that print regularly and want to cut the cost of ink.

• The deal: The Canon Pixma MegaTank G3270 all-in-one wireless printer is $144 (was $249 at Amazon.

• Why we like it: Our senior printer editor awarded this cartridge-free printer 4 stars in his review, and it's the best budget ink tank you can get right now. Refillable ink tanks with enough ink in the box for up to 6,000 black and 7,700 color pages, plus wireless print, copy and scan in a compact body.

Today's top ink tank printer deal

Save $104.99 Canon Pixma G3270 MegaTank: was $248.99 now $144 at Amazon It prints at up to 11 pages per minute in black, with a 100-sheet rear paper tray, a 1.35-inch screen and Wi-Fi and USB connections. There's no automatic document feeder, and duplex printing is manual only.

Why we recommend it

Our senior printer editor Jim reviewed the G3270 and called it an inexpensive entry-level MegaTank suitable for home offices, with very low running costs and plenty of ink in the box. He found text output dark and durable, but photos on coated paper looked flat next to dedicated photo printers - which is to be expected. For general family print-outs, we wouldn't consider it a deal-breaker at this price. Effectively, it does everything an affordable cartridge-free printer needs to do, including print, scan, and copy functions.

For more picks, including this Canon MegaTank, see our guides to the best home printers and the best ink tank printers we've tested.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $144, this is $104.99 (42%) off the $248.99 list price, but it isn't the lowest we've seen. We previously caught it at $130, but that was back in October 2024. So, it's still a strong price for a tank printer with this much ink included. The closest competitor in terms of performance and specs is the Epson EcoTank ET-2410, priced at $180 at Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Canon Pixma MegaTank G3270 if...

You print often enough that ink costs add up, you mostly print documents or general photographs.

❌ Skip the Canon Pixma MegaTank G3270 if...

You print a lot of publication-ready photos, or you need automatic duplex or a document feeder for running your business.