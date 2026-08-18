Best printer deals 2026 — I tracked the biggest discounts from Epson, HP, Canon, and Brother
I compared the best deals on our favorite printers to find the models actually worth your money.
Whether you're looking for a cheap printer for back-to-school or upgrading your office setup, now is a great time to buy. I'm tracking all the best printer deals on some of our top-performing inkjet, ink tank, and laser printers.
For most home, dorm room, and home office use, I recommend ink tank printers. They work the same as inkjet models, sspraying liquid ink on the page, but the bottled ink refills are much cheaper than cartridges, and companies like Epson, HP, and Canon tend to include free ink in the box to save you even more money.
For business use, a laser printer is the best pick for fast, high-volume document printing where the text is sharp and detailed. However, some higher-grade ink tank printers come close for small businesses. You'll find my favorite printer deals below, including some of the best home printers and best ink tank printers we've tested.
Best printer deals: Editor's picks
The Canon MegaTank G3270 is our top pick budget ink tank printer for most people.
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This entry-level ink tank features everything most home users, students, and remote workers need, including print, scan, copy, and fax, and ADF.
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This HP laser printer impressed us during tests, with up to 35ppm print speeds in both black and color delivering rich text documents. It also includes automatic two-sided printing.
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Best printer deals: Quick links
- Best Buy: Save on printers, ink, and toners
- Walmart: Deals on HP, Epson, Canon and more
- Newegg: Savings on printers, scanners, and printing supplies
- Brother: Printer deals for the home, office, and business
- Canon: Discount inkjet and ink tank printers
- Epson: Over 40% off Epson printers
- HP: Weekly deals on home and office printers
Best printer deals: Inkjets
An ultra-cheap home printer, the Canon Pixma TR4720 is an inkjet that has more features than you might expect for the price. It can print, copy, scan, and fax, boasts an automatic document feeder, and even lets you automatically print double-sided.
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This wireless all-in-one printer includes a three-month Instant Ink trial. Automatic two-sided printing, scanning, copying, borderless photo support, and AI-enhanced page formatting.
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Canon's Pixma TR8620a is an all-in-one printer that's packed with features. Sure, it prints, scans, copies and sends faxes, but it also includes auto-double-sided printing, automatic document feeder, and and relatively quick print speeds compared to other budget printers around this price.
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Canon’s professional-grade printer uses ten long-life pigment inks to turn out striking photos on A3+ paper and banners. As we found out during our review, the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 is an expensive and feature-light print-only inkjet with all the emphasis on print quality, which is superb.
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Best printer deals: Ink tanks
Our top budget ink tank, this MegaTank model from Canon delivers high-volume, low-cost printing. You'll find a few features missing to keep the price low - but if you don't need auto-double-sided printing or a touchscreen interface, that won't be an issue. Ideal for a home, dorm room, or home office setup.
Read our full review
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This all-in-one inkjet printer prints, scans and copies while offering Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for flexible setup. Its refillable ink tank system replaces traditional cartridges, and the compact design includes a 100-sheet rear paper tray, flatbed scanner and support for everyday home and small office printing.
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The HP Smart Tank 6001 adds automatic two-sided printing to its print, scan, and copy capabilities, while the refillable ink tank system and up to three years of included ink make it a practical choice for busy households.
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Refillable EcoTank ink system with up to 2 years of ink included in the box, automatic document feeder (ADF) for multi-page scans and copies, fax capability, and both wireless and Ethernet connectivity. Print, scan, and copy handled through the Epson Smart Panel app.
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HP’s refillable inkjet is a neat but basic all-in-one desktop design with self-healing wi-fi, Bluetooth and auto-duplex mode, and excellent all-round print quality as revealed by our in-depth review.
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This wide-format all-in-one combines six-color cartridge-free printing, 13 x 19-inch media support, scanning, copying, automatic duplex printing, speeds up to 16ppm, mobile controls, and refillable high-capacity ink tanks.
In the UK: now £629 (was £780)
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This 4-in-1 ink tank printer lets you print in tabloid (A3+) at low costs. Extra features include a 250-sheet tray capacity, duplex printing, and a 35-sheet ADF.
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The Canon Pixma G6020 can print, copy, and scan, while features include an auto-document feeder, 250-sheet front tray, and 100-sheet rear tray. At up to 13ipm (color), it’s not got super-fast print speeds, but will be enough for the home, home office, or casual small business use.
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Best printer deals: Laser
This budget laser printer from Canon includes an automatic document feeder and a compact design that makes it very suitable for home office use.
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The HP LaserJet M209dw is monochrome laser printer designed for small business and home office use. Top features here include an automatic document feeder and auto-duplex for printing on both sides without manually turning over the paper. 30ppm single-sided printing is decently quick, too.
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A fast monochrome laser printer with speeds up to 42ppm, automatic duplex printing, 1200dpi output, Gigabit Ethernet, AirPrint support, and a recommended monthly volume of 750 to 4,000 pages for busy home offices and businesses.
Read our full review
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This fast all-in-one laser printer handles printing, scanning, copying, and faxing in a single compact machine. It produces up to 42 pages per minute and includes automatic two-sided printing.
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A color laser printer delivering up to 35ppm in both black and color, with automatic duplex printing, 512MB memory, ImageREt 2400 technology, a 4-line LCD, and support for busy offices printing up to 4,000 pages monthly. In his review of this model, our printer editor Jim rated it even higher than the 4001dn, stating: "I love this laser printer’s rich black text, and hate the retro dial."
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The Canon Color imageCLASS LBP646Cdw is a wireless color laser printer with a fair 26ppm print speed in both mono and color. Features here include two-sided printing, a 250-sheet tray capacity, and a small footprint for small business or home office use.
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The Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw is a no-frills wireless mono laser printer that's compact enough for home and small office environments. Despite the price, there's a few great features here, including automatic double-sided printing and fairly quick mono print speeds.
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Stefan has always been a lover of tech. He graduated with an MSc in geological engineering but soon discovered he had a knack for writing instead. So he decided to combine his newfound and life-long passions to become a technology writer. As a freelance content writer, Stefan can break down complex technological topics, making them easily digestible for the lay audience.
- Steve ClarkB2B Editor - Creative & Hardware
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