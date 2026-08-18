Whether you're looking for a cheap printer for back-to-school or upgrading your office setup, now is a great time to buy. I'm tracking all the best printer deals on some of our top-performing inkjet, ink tank, and laser printers.

For most home, dorm room, and home office use, I recommend ink tank printers. They work the same as inkjet models, sspraying liquid ink on the page, but the bottled ink refills are much cheaper than cartridges, and companies like Epson, HP, and Canon tend to include free ink in the box to save you even more money.

For business use, a laser printer is the best pick for fast, high-volume document printing where the text is sharp and detailed. However, some higher-grade ink tank printers come close for small businesses. You'll find my favorite printer deals below, including some of the best home printers and best ink tank printers we've tested.

Best printer deals: Editor's picks

Best printer deals: Inkjets

Save $38 Canon Pixma TR4720: was $107.99 now $69.99 at Amazon An ultra-cheap home printer, the Canon Pixma TR4720 is an inkjet that has more features than you might expect for the price. It can print, copy, scan, and fax, boasts an automatic document feeder, and even lets you automatically print double-sided. Read more Read less ▼

Save $16 Canon Pixma TR8620a all-in-one inkjet printer: was $215.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Canon's Pixma TR8620a is an all-in-one printer that's packed with features. Sure, it prints, scans, copies and sends faxes, but it also includes auto-double-sided printing, automatic document feeder, and and relatively quick print speeds compared to other budget printers around this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $122.99 Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310: was $971.99 now $849 at Amazon Canon’s professional-grade printer uses ten long-life pigment inks to turn out striking photos on A3+ paper and banners. As we found out during our review, the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 is an expensive and feature-light print-only inkjet with all the emphasis on print quality, which is superb. Read more Read less ▼

Best printer deals: Ink tanks

Save $89.99 Canon MegaTank G3270: was $248.99 now $159 at Amazon Our top budget ink tank, this MegaTank model from Canon delivers high-volume, low-cost printing. You'll find a few features missing to keep the price low - but if you don't need auto-double-sided printing or a touchscreen interface, that won't be an issue. Ideal for a home, dorm room, or home office setup. Read our full review Read more Read less ▼

Save $20 Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Supertank Color Printer: was $189.99 now $169.99 at Amazon This all-in-one inkjet printer prints, scans and copies while offering Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for flexible setup. Its refillable ink tank system replaces traditional cartridges, and the compact design includes a 100-sheet rear paper tray, flatbed scanner and support for everyday home and small office printing. Read more Read less ▼

Save $170 HP Smart Tank 6001: was $369.99 now $199.99 at HP US The HP Smart Tank 6001 adds automatic two-sided printing to its print, scan, and copy capabilities, while the refillable ink tank system and up to three years of included ink make it a practical choice for busy households. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless All-in-One: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Refillable EcoTank ink system with up to 2 years of ink included in the box, automatic document feeder (ADF) for multi-page scans and copies, fax capability, and both wireless and Ethernet connectivity. Print, scan, and copy handled through the Epson Smart Panel app. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Epson EcoTank ET-15000: was $700 now $450 at Amazon This 4-in-1 ink tank printer lets you print in tabloid (A3+) at low costs. Extra features include a 250-sheet tray capacity, duplex printing, and a 35-sheet ADF. Read more Read less ▼

Save $74.99 Canon Pixma G6020 ink tank printer: was $323.99 now $249 at Amazon The Canon Pixma G6020 can print, copy, and scan, while features include an auto-document feeder, 250-sheet front tray, and 100-sheet rear tray. At up to 13ipm (color), it’s not got super-fast print speeds, but will be enough for the home, home office, or casual small business use. Read more Read less ▼

Best printer deals: Laser

Save $40 HP LaserJet M209dw Wireless Printer: was $199 now $159 at Amazon The HP LaserJet M209dw is monochrome laser printer designed for small business and home office use. Top features here include an automatic document feeder and auto-duplex for printing on both sides without manually turning over the paper. 30ppm single-sided printing is decently quick, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save $170 HP Color Laserjet Pro 4201dw Wireless Printer: was $699 now $529 at HP US A color laser printer delivering up to 35ppm in both black and color, with automatic duplex printing, 512MB memory, ImageREt 2400 technology, a 4-line LCD, and support for busy offices printing up to 4,000 pages monthly. In his review of this model, our printer editor Jim rated it even higher than the 4001dn, stating: "I love this laser printer’s rich black text, and hate the retro dial." Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Canon Color imageCLASS LBP646Cdw Wireless Laser Printer: was $378.99 now $229.99 at Amazon The Canon Color imageCLASS LBP646Cdw is a wireless color laser printer with a fair 26ppm print speed in both mono and color. Features here include two-sided printing, a 250-sheet tray capacity, and a small footprint for small business or home office use. Read more Read less ▼