Adobe Premiere is one of the biggest names in video editing, but at $240 for the year, it doesn't make sense for every creator. Pinnacle Studio 26 Ultimate is our favorite subscription-free alternative. Pay once, and it's yours forever (you can even pay a reduced rate to upgrade to the next edition, but that's definitely not essential).

Right now, Pinnacle Studio 26 Ultimate is down to $90 (was $130) - and in the UK, it's priced at £80 (was £115). If you don't need complex multi-cam editing or masking tools, the more basic Studio 26 is $40 (was $60), or £40 (was £60).

• Best for: Windows users who want advanced video editing features without an ongoing subscription.

• What we like: Unlike lightweight video editing apps, it supports 4K video editing across unlimited tracks and multi-camera editing for footage captured from up to six cameras. Other features include motion tracking, video masking, green screen effects, and advanced color grading.

• What to know: Pinnacle's video editing software is Windows-only, and lacks the support for plugins that you get from Premiere Pro and Resolve.

Which video editing tool we'd recommend

Adobe Premiere Pro is an excellent choice for professional editors, but not everyone needs everything it offers. Pinnacle Studio 26 Ultimate is a much more affordable alternative with plenty of tools to explore. We rated it the best subscription-free video editing software in our guide.

In our review the previous edition, Studio 25 Ultimate, we found it "offers professional post-production polish without subscription costs." Minor niggles with the slow import section aside, we found it ticked all the boxes for general video editing workflows that don't need the pro-grade output of Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

On top of the features we've discussed, you can use masking to hide distracting objects, blur sensitive information, or apply effects to selected areas of a scene.

The software also includes keyframe controls, letting you adjust the position, size, speed, and appearance of elements throughout your video. For audio, there's voiceover recording, noise reduction, and audio ducking, which automatically lowers background audio to make narration easier to hear.

Price context & historical value

Pinnacle Studio 26 Ultimate is currently priced at $89.99, a $40 saving from the regular price of $129.99. In the UK, it's £79.99, down from £114.99.

Unlike Adobe Premiere's subscription model, this is a one-off payment, which is great if you only do a spot of video editing when needed. Adobe Premiere costs $22.99 a month on an annual plan billed monthly, or $263.88 if you pay for the year upfront. Alternatively, you can pay $34.49 a month without an annual commitment.

In all, that means a single year of Adobe Premiere could cost you more than three times the price of Pinnacle Studio 26 Ultimate.

If Pinnacle Studio 26 Ultimate seems a bit on the expensive side, you can always buy the standard version of Pinnacle Studio 26 for $39.99, down from $59.99. In the UK, it's £39.99, down from £59.99.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Pinnacle Studio 26 if...

You want a Windows video editor with advanced features but don't want to keep paying for an Adobe subscription. It's particularly appealing if you regularly create YouTube content, tutorials, travel videos, or personal projects and want more control than basic editing software provides.

❌ Skip Pinnacle Studio 26 if...

You already rely on Adobe Premiere for professional projects, especially if you use other Adobe applications or need to exchange projects with collaborators. It's unsuitable if you use a Mac, as Studio 26 is designed for Windows.