Audi is the first manufacturer to introduce Spotify’s ground-up app for cars

New platform takes advantage of passenger screens

A more comprehensive interface brings with it more features

Audi has announced that it is the first automaker to introduce Spotify’s dedicated in-car application, which has been co-developed by the music streaming service and the Volkswagen Group’s Cariad automotive software company.

Yes, a dedicated Spotify app already exists for cars running Android Automotive, such as those from Renault, Volvo and more, but that is a template-based solution, which uses standardized layouts and controls. It also keeps a tight lid on the myriad Spotify features that have been introduced over the past few years.

Jonathan Tarlton, Automotive Business Development Lead at Spotify, told The Verge that the company was “drawing all the pixels” during the development stages, going on to state that it owns the user experience and that it is “100 percent Spotify”.

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Unlike the limited Google Automotive OS app, as well as the smartphone projections experienced by both Android and Apple users in Android Auto and CarPlay, the software debuting on Audi models uses a layout that feels more like the desktop experience, making the most of massive infotainment real estate.

When passenger screens are specified, for example, front-seat passengers can watch Spotify music videos while the vehicle is moving, they can also see real-time lyrics and scan QR codes to join listening parties or create ad-hoc road-trip playlists.

The large central display in Audi’s current line-up can do all of those things, but for safety reasons, this functionality is blocked as soon as the wheels start rolling.

Analysis: A slicker Spotify experience

(Image credit: Audi/Spotify)

Audi says that this is the first time that music videos and real-time lyrics, as well as popular features like Spotify Jam and Spotify DJ have been featured on a native app, but doesn’t mention if or when it will be arriving on other models within the Volkswagen Group or further afield.

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Judging from the imagery Audi has provided, the native app looks a lot cleaner than anything currently found on Android Automotive OS, with a layout that closely mimics the set-up found on laptops and desktops.

I don’t now about you, but I often get frustrated with the limited capabilities of the Apple CarPlay projection, as well as the clunky music search functionality. I often end up listening to the same old playlists on repeat because of this.

In contrast, Audi says that its AI-powered voice assistant works seamlessly to control the music while driving, with the “Hey Audi” command used to switch playlists or search for individual tracks.

Spotify users must have an account and use a smartphone to sign in, but Audi says the new Spotify app can be downloaded from the Audi Application Store free of charge.

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