2.8 million people affected by data breach at Baylor Genetics testing and diagnostic firm

Baylor Genetics confirmed a June cyberattack affecting 2.8M patients and employees

Stolen data includes medical test results, insurance info, and some SSNs/financial details

Operations continued; no misuse seen yet, but no group has claimed responsibility

Baylor Genetics, a US-based clinical diagnostic laboratory, suffered a cyberattack in which it lost sensitive data on 2.8 million people - both patients and employees.

In a security update posted on its website earlier this week, the company said it spotted the intrusion in a “limited portion” of its IT environment on or around June 15. Subsequent investigation determined that both patients and employees have had their data stolen, including those who are not working at Baylor anymore.

For patients, crooks stole names, dates of birth, medical testing information, laboratory test results, and “potentially health insurance information, as well as Social Security number”. SSNs, Baylor Genetics stressed, were taken from a “very limited subset of patients”.

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No attribution yet

Regardless, fraudsters who know the details about medical testing and lab results have more than enough information to launch highly sophisticated, personalized phishing attacks that can lead to ransomware infections, business email compromise, and more.

For certain current and former employees, the attackers nabbed Social Security numbers, government-issued identification numbers, and financial account information, ideal for wire fraud.

In the security update, the company did not discuss the identity of the attackers, or the number of affected individuals. However, in a separate report filed with the US Department of Health and Human Services, Baylor reported the number of victims as 2,810,878. It added that at the time of publication, there was no evidence of confirmed identity theft, fraud, or misuse of personal information stolen in the attack.

It also said the incident did not impact its everyday operations which continued as usual.

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Usually, data theft incidents like this one are followed by public disclosure from the perpetrators, who name-and-shame their victims in an attempt to get them to pay a ransom demand. So far, no threat actors claimed responsibility for this incident.

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