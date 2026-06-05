2.6 million DentaQuest accounts exposed by data breach – ShinyHunters claim 234GB of data stolen

ShinyHunters leaked 234GB of DentaQuest data

Records include 2.6M accounts with sensitive details

Company confirms incident but operations remain unaffected

DentaQuest, one of the biggest dental benefits administrators in the United States, confirmed a recent cyberattack but said it did not disrupt its day-to-day operations.

Earlier this month, infamous ransomware actors ShinyHunters added DentaQuest to their data leak website, trying to pressure the company into paying their ransom demand. However, the crooks said the negotiations broke down, which is why they released the entire stash onto the dark web. In total - 234 GB of data.

Soon after, DentaQuest came forward with a statement, confirming the authenticity of ShinyHunters’ claims: “DentaQuest is actively managing a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to a limited portion of our network,” the announcement reads.

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Have I Been Pwned? confirms 2.6 million figure

"Upon discovery of the initial incident, we took immediate action to secure our environment, contain the attack and mitigate the threat. Our systems remain fully operational, and we continue to serve our clients with limited disruption.”

It also said that third party cybersecurity experts were brought in, and law enforcement notified. They are currently trying to determine if any data had been stolen and if so - what its nature is.

But Have I Been Pwned? already did the work for them, it seems. The company analyzed the leaked data set and confirmed that it contained records for 2.6 million accounts. These records include people’s full names, email addresses, phone numbers, as well as government-issued IDs. They also contain health insurance information, gender data, and dates of birth.

The company also said that approximately two-thirds of the exposed records were in their database already, having been exposed in earlier incidents elsewhere on the internet.

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DentaQuest is part of Sun Life, a large Canadian financial services company headquartered in Toronto. It provides life insurance, health insurance, dental and vision benefits, disability coverage, retirement planning, investments, and asset management services to individuals and businesses.

Via BleepingComputer

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