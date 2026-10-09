The RAMpocalypse has led global PC shipments to drop 20 percent in just 12 months

IDC claims the global PC market has seen one of its biggest declines

DRAM and SSD price share has risen from 15% to 40%

Stockpiling could lead to some discounts, but prices are still elevated

Worldwide PC shipments fell a staggering 20% year-over-year during the third quarter of 2026, per the latest IDC analysis, meaning 15.8 million fewer PCs were shipped compared with the same period in 2025.

The findings broadly align with Omdia's findings, which revealed a 21% drop, while IDC's data even shows a worrying 9% quarter-on-quarter decrease.

While the figures have a small degree of variability, both agencies agree on one thing – the AI boom is responsible for the PC industry's problems, and it all comes down to the price of chips and other components.

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High PC prices are driving down sales at an alarming rate

"The impact of upstream component cost increases has now fully worked its way through to end-market pricing," Omdia Research Director Ishan Dutt explained. DRAM and SSDs are the main offenders, Omdia explained, noting that their share of a total PC's price has risen from around 15% to 40%.

Omdia also anticipates DRAM revenue globally to top $372 billion this year, up from $151 billion last year, as AI data center-driven growth shows no sign of stopping.

But while it ultimately means the PC market could experience long-term price rises, IDC dropped one key piece of information that could make now the perfect time to buy a new PC.

Because so many OEMs have stockpiled in a bid to offset some of those rising costs, they're now likely worried about shifting so much stock. "Channels are concerned about high inventory and low demand, so promotions are possible," IDC explained, noting that while prices are elevated compared with this time last year, there could be some momentary relief before yet more rises.

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"With macro conditions worsening, the risk is that the outlook for the next few quarters gets worse before it gets better," consumer devices Research Director Jitesh Ubrani explained.

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