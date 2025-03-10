The dirty little secret about AI hardware that you should know about: server vendors have to wrestle with wafer thin margins and bigger customers

News
By
published

Most AI hardware profits are going to Nvidia and memory and storage suppliers

Glowing server racks inside a data center.
Image Credit: Shutterstock (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • AI servers boost revenue but have far lower margins than traditional servers
  • AI server sales are hugely unpredictable, with revenue fluctuating massively
  • Companies like Dell offset low AI margins with storage, networking, and support

The high-performance computing market has long been a tough space for manufacturers to turn a profit, and this is true even with the surge in demand for AI servers.

In a new deep-dive, The Next Platform has looked into the economics faced by server makers like Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo which shows that while those firms are aggressively pushing AI server deployments, the real profits are being made elsewhere.

The site reports that although AI server deals are increasing the likes of Dell’s total revenue and adding some profit, they are also reducing the overall profitability per dollar earned because the profit margins on AI servers are much lower than those on traditional servers and storage.

Unpredictable AI hardware sales

TNP's Timothy Prickett Morgan notes, “Almost all of the margin of building AI systems is going to Nvidia for GPUs, interconnects, and sometimes CPUs as well as to those making memory and flash storage for these AI systems. AMD is getting some margins, and eventually Arista Networks and Cisco Systems will get their shares of the AI revenue and profit pie, too, but it hasn’t really happened yet. AMD is getting a skinny slice of GPU and CPU revenue from AI servers, and Intel has an even tinier slice of CPU revenue and profit. That’s about it.”

Dell reported $2.1 billion in AI server revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 that ended in January, down from $2.9 billion in the previous quarter and significantly lower than the $3.1 billion recorded in Q2. This fluctuation highlights the unpredictable nature of AI hardware sales.

Despite the challenges, Dell said in a call to Wall Street analysts that it expects to generate at least $15 billion from AI servers in fiscal 2026. Its AI server backlog stood at $4.1 billion at the end of Q4, but a recent $4.9 billion deal with xAI, which we reported last month, immediately pushed it to $9 billion.

“AI servers have gross margins on the order of 5 percent. A mix of enterprise servers consisting of big systems for running ERP systems and databases, midrange machines for mid-sized companies, and less capacious boxes for small businesses have gross margins that are on the order of three times higher than this,” Prickett Morgan writes.

“The networking and storage attached to these systems adds more margin, and so does installation, tech support, and financing services. The latter is where companies like Dell, HPE, and Lenovo make up for the fact that building the physical server is not worth much margin at all.”

You might also like

TOPICS
Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Glowing server racks inside a data center.
xAI could sign a $5 billion deal with Dell for thousands of servers with Nvidia's GB200 Blackwell AI GPU accelerators
HPE
HPE may have beaten Supermicro and Dell to win a $1bn AI contract, but it's not for the Colossus supercomputer
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
AI smartphone and laptop sales are said to be slowly dying – but is anyone surprised?
Data center racks with cables and servers
The tipping point for AI and Managed Cloud
Data center racks with cables and servers
Spending on data centers hit a high in 2024, but it won't last
Artificial Intelligence
Get ready for even more AI at work - business spending set to double this year
Latest in Pro
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
healthcare
Software bug meant NHS information was potentially “vulnerable to hackers”
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.
Experts warn this critical PHP vulnerability could be set to become a global problem
botnet
YouTubers targeted by blackmail campaign to promote malware on their channels
A digital representation of a lock
The true threat of business downtime
Latest in News
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
Google Maps
Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.
X is down again – Elon Musk confirms 'massive cyberattack' as former Twitter site hit by fourth outage today
Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood sitting at a table and looking at the camera in You season 5.
Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter
A laptop on a desk with the Windows 11 background on its screen.
Microsoft is adding image editing and compression to its Windows Share feature - and I couldn't be happier
A screen shot from a promotional video showing the HealthBuds fitness tracking earphones from Synseer
These mysterious wireless earbuds claim to monitor your heart and hearing health simultaneously, but there’s a catch
More about pro
botnet

YouTubers targeted by blackmail campaign to promote malware on their channels
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.

Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood sitting at a table and looking at the camera in You season 5.

Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter
See more latest
Most Popular
Joe Goldberg and Kate Lockwood sitting at a table and looking at the camera in You season 5.
Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter
Google Maps
Nightmare Google Maps glitch is deleting timelines, and there isn't a fix yet
botnet
YouTubers targeted by blackmail campaign to promote malware on their channels
A laptop on a desk with the Windows 11 background on its screen.
Microsoft is adding image editing and compression to its Windows Share feature - and I couldn't be happier
A screen shot from a promotional video showing the HealthBuds fitness tracking earphones from Synseer
These mysterious wireless earbuds claim to monitor your heart and hearing health simultaneously, but there’s a catch
Homepage of Manus, a new Chinese artificial intelligence agent capable of handling complex, real-world tasks, is seen on the screen of an iPhone.
Manus AI may be the new DeepSeek, but initial users report problems
AdGuard VPN during TechRadar tests
AdGuard becomes the latest VPN to add post-quantum encryption
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.
X is down again – Elon Musk confirms 'massive cyberattack' as former Twitter site hit by fourth outage today
A hacker wearing a hoodie sitting at a computer, his face hidden.
Experts warn this critical PHP vulnerability could be set to become a global problem
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 11 (game #373)