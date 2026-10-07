VPN threat protection vs. dedicated antivirus: Are VPNs really enough?

Chances are that your VPN does more than just encrypt your traffic. An increasing number of providers now bundle malware detection, malicious link checkers, and ad blockers into their packages.

This recent trend raises an interesting question: Are a VPN’s built-in security tools enough to replace standalone antivirus products? Or do we still need dedicated antivirus protection layered underneath our VPN?

Modern VPNs have evolved far beyond simple tunneling tools. The best VPNs like NordVPN and Surfshark now include real-time malware protection that checks URLs against malicious databases and scans files during downloads.

In 2024, NordVPN became the first VPN to earn certification as a reliable anti-phishing tool. Its Threat Protection feature blocks websites, web trackers, and ads while scanning downloads on the spot.

Surfshark takes this further with Surfshark One. It offers real-time protection from viruses and malware, with scheduled scans as part of regular security maintenance.

Surfshark's antivirus tool offers real time protection across all devices it's available on (Image credit: Surfshark)

That said, VPN-based solutions often skip features common in standalone antivirus such as full system scans and behavioral threat analysis.

Here’s where it gets interesting: some VPNs’ antivirus tools are essentially rebadged versions of the same underlying technology. Surfshark’s antivirus is directly powered by Avira’s anti-malware SDK, while CyberGhost Security Suite uses Intego’s frontend – which, for Windows, relies on Avira’s engine and definitions.

This shared infrastructure means they depend on the same detection databases. When Avira pushes an update, VPN partners may take time to integrate it, creating potential gaps in protection compared to native Avira users.

Beyond timing delays, platform support can be inconsistent. Some VPN antivirus features only work on Windows and Android, leaving macOS and iOS users with partial coverage. For threat actors targeting Apple devices specifically, this gap becomes exploitable.

OS-level protection

Having evolved significantly since the days of basic protection, built-in security deserves more credit. Microsoft Defender, once considered a bare-minimum option by many, has improved considerably.

In AV-Comparatives’ July-August 2026 real-world protection test, Defender blocked 95.5% of live threats with just one false positive recorded.

AV Comparatives' data shows just how well Windows Defender compares to third-party providers (Image credit: AV Comparatives)

What stands out is its consistency. Across multiple testing rounds, Defender has consistently earned Advanced+ awards and solid protection scores that often rival paid solutions, including Bitdefender and Sophos.

Critically, it recorded fewer false positives than many commercial competitors – meaning fewer instances of legitimate files being incorrectly flagged as threats.

Apple’s approach is equally sophisticated, deploying a trio of defenses rather than traditional signature-based scanning. Gatekeeper verifies authenticity, Notarization scans for known malware before distribution, and XProtect handles background detection with automatic updates. XProtect Remediator, added in recent macOS versions, periodically scans for active infections that slip through.

Between these systems, Apple prevents a substantial share of opportunistic attacks, though zero-day threats remain a vulnerability.

The free options and when to pay

If you prefer not to pay for antivirus software, Avast Free Antivirus remains a solid baseline. In recent testing from AV-Comparatives, it was one of only three products out of 20 tested to achieve a 100% block rate.

Free tiers typically come with trade-offs such as limited cross-platform coverage and reduced toolsets. For casual browsing, these rarely matter, but for managing sensitive files across multiple devices, they start to add up.

However, the value proposition shifts with paid suites. Norton 360 Deluxe and Bitdefender Total Security offer numerous valuable extras beyond antivirus protection that justify their cost for many users.

Features include password managers, cloud backup, parental controls, and identity monitoring. Having all these utilities in one package means less to juggle, and often works out cheaper than buying each tool separately.

The Verdict

Rather than choosing between them, a combination works best. A VPN, free antivirus, and built-in OS-level security creates a solid protection foundation. Relying on any single layer leaves gaps.

A VPN alone won’t catch malware already on your device or protect offline activity. Free antivirus lacks the behavioral analysis and premium support of paid suites. OS-level security can’t stop every zero-day exploit or advanced persistent threat.

That said, for the average user practicing sensible browsing habits, this layered approach provides adequate protection for everyday use. If you manage sensitive data, handle financial transactions regularly, or use older hardware that might delay security updates, investing in a premium suite adds meaningful insurance.

Practically speaking, most users can stay secure without overspending. The key is to stay sharp by keeping software updated and avoiding clicking on unexpected pop-ups or unsolicited links without thinking twice.