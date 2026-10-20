The newest AdGuard VPN update makes catching discounts and toggling connections faster than ever

AdGuard VPN's v2.17 update improves both iOS and Android platforms simultaneously.

iOS users get revamped Shortcuts, allowing one-tap connections, Home Screen widgets, and Siri voice commands.

Android users can now spot promotional discounts directly inside the app, while both platforms benefit from expanded non-Latin script domain exclusions.

AdGuard has just launched version 2.17 of its virtual private network app, and this time, the privacy company is taking a unified approach.

For the first time, the release rolls out simultaneously for both iOS and Android devices. Moving forward, the provider says it will "keep updates for both platforms in sync to bring you key features and improvements faster."

For iPhone and iPad users, the standout feature is a revamped Shortcuts integration that lets you control your secure connection with just one tap or a simple voice command.

Meanwhile, Android users are getting a streamlined way to snag cheaper subscription deals, alongside improved split-tunneling exclusions for international websites across both operating systems.

Speeding up your connection on iOS

If you regularly toggle your VPN on and off to use local services, the process can quickly become tedious.

As AdGuard points out in its official release post, jumping between your privacy tunnel and restrictive local services can be a chore: "You start the day with AdGuard VPN on. Then you need it off for a few minutes to check your bank account, so you open the app, tap Disconnect, open the banking app, close the banking app, open the AdGuard VPN app again, and tap Connect."

To bypass this daily annoyance, version 2.17 introduces improved Shortcuts for iOS. Users can now place a Connect, Disconnect, or Toggle button directly on their Home Screen or within their phone's Control Center.

You can even set up background automations to ensure the VPN turns itself on the moment you open a specific application or connect to an unfamiliar public Wi-Fi network.

If tapping a widget is still too much effort, the update also brings full Siri integration to the table. By diving into the app's settings menu, you can record custom voice triggers, such as "Hey Siri, connect to AdGuard VPN", to control your privacy completely hands-free.

While we noted in our latest AdGuard VPN review that the service had room to grow against industry giants, quality-of-life updates like these certainly push it in the right direction.

Smarter exclusions and easier savings

While Apple users get the flashy widgets, the Android camp hasn't been entirely left out.

Finding a good deal on a digital privacy subscription usually requires hunting through promotional emails or constantly refreshing a provider's website. Now, AdGuard VPN will display active promotions and discounts directly on the purchase screen inside the Android app.

Finally, the v2.17 update brings a highly requested technical tweak to both the iOS and Android platforms. AdGuard's Exclusions feature, which allows you to choose which websites automatically bypass the encrypted tunnel, now fully supports domains written in non-Latin scripts. This means users can seamlessly whitelist domains like *.рф for Russia and *.中国 for China without the application returning an error.

The version 2.17 update is available to download right now. If you spot any bugs, the provider encourages users to submit feedback directly through its social media channels or via its GitHub repositories.