The Canon EOS R8 II isn’t the retro camera fans expected — the full-frame upgrade has a ‘modern twist’ that’s giving me strong Nikon and Sony vibes
Don’t call it retro
- Canon EOS R8 Mark II upgrades the original R8 with image stabilization
- It also features a new design 'inspired by Canon's heritage'
- Prices start at £1,729, on-sale date TBC
The Canon EOS R8 Mark II is here, and it isn’t the digital remake of the 50-year-old AE-1 analog SLR camera that rumors had been suggesting — but it is a new design direction for the world’s leading camera manufacturer nonetheless.
Canon has historically stuck with a consistent design approach for its DSLR and mirrorless cameras, with sweeping curves and familiar controls. The EOS R8 Mark II, however, is "inspired by Canon’s heritage" with a "modern twist", so a Canon spokesperson told me, and it's unlike any other model before it — check out my first impressions.
I like the new angular look, but I think the company has unintentionally made a camera that looks just like those from its chief rivals Sony and Nikon, and I don't think we can call it retro.
Canon fans hoping for an old school EOS R mount model to rival the Nikon Zf will surely be disappointed. Could Canon's design department have pushed the boat out more? Perhaps, but there’s nothing to say it won’t go full retro-style in the future with another model.
Design is the major talking point, but there are plenty of other features worth highlighting in what is a solid upgrade of the original EOS R8.
Beyond the looks
Like the EOS R8 — which Canon told me will remain on the market — we also get a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, but this time it features in-body image stabilization that’s rated up to 7.5EV.
Continuous shooting is again up to 40fps using the electronic shutter — in fact, like the EOS R8 there’s no mechanical shutter at all — but pre-capture has been added for up to half a second before you fully press the shutter, which is handy for when your reactions aren’t up to speed, and a first for a Canon camera at this price point.
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And — praise be — an AF joystick has been added (Canon calls it a multi-controller), and it's positioned next to an autofocus button, both of which are conveniently placed right next to where your thumb rests. I was easily able to use the camera and its autofocus one-handed with a 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM kit lens attached.
Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II features, as does subject detection of people, animals and vehicles, plus Canon’s ‘Register People’ mode with the option to store up to 10 people for the camera to prioritize — handy for weddings, sporting events, and so on.
Video is still 4K, but now up to 60fps and oversampled from 6K, plus there's 180fps slow-motion recording in 1080p. There's a tally light to indicate when the camera is recording, while the SD memory card slot is now accessed through a side door, rather than underneath in the battery compartment.
Those are some of the major upgrades, but there's also plenty that's familiar. For example, the 3-inch 1.62m-dot vari-angle touchscreen and 2.36m-dot EVF are unchanged, and there’s the same battery too. In fact, with the power-hungry image stabilization feature in play, shot life is actually slightly lower than before — battery life is a major weak point of the EOS R8 Mark II.
The camera weighs 19.3oz / 546g with card and battery included, and the quality of the plastic body is decidedly entry-level once more — this isn’t a weather-sealed camera you’d thrash around like the tougher EOS R6 Mark III is, which is the near-perfect Canon camera that the EOS R8 Mark II sits below.
Overall, I think Canon has addressed the key areas for improvement from the EOS R8, adding in-body image stabilization into a body that feels better in the hand, even if the build quality and battery life position it well below the EOS R6 Mark III.
I must also mention the Nikon Z5 II from 2025, which is the obvious entry-level full-frame rival to the EOS R8 Mark II, and which is available for a slightly lower price. Nikon's camera has many similarities, but with a magnesium alloy chassis and weather-resistance it's clearly the tougher camera of the two, plus it has a superior LCD and EVF. If you're not already committed to Canon, the Z5 II looks to be the better of the two cameras.
The EOS R8 Mark II costs from £1,729 for the body only, or £2,119.99 with the 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM (don't confuse this lens with the pricier 24-105mm F4 L), and it feels like the sweet spot for users who want powerful features but are less concerned about build quality and shot life. I'll update this page with US and Australia pricing when I get them.
What do you make of the new EOS R8 Mark II, especially its new design? You can vote in the poll above, and leave your comments below.
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Tim joined the TechRadar team as Cameras Editor in 2023 and has enjoyed more than 15 years as a tech journalist specializing in camera gear. He's previously worked at Amateur Photographer, for a photo accessory manufacturer and as a freelance photographer and video producer, with clients including Studio 44 and Canon. He also started a media team in Nairobi, Kenya, where he lived for a few years volunteering for a faith-based organisation. Tim is married, father of three children, and loves being active, primarily running since hanging up his football boots.
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