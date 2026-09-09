Looking for the perfect compact everyday shooter for travel or street photography? The brand-new OM System PEN could be a fantastic option for you. Preorders are now open for this affordable new rangefinder-style camera ahead of an October 1st release date, and several retailers have already updated their sites with listings.

Probably the best option for preorder today is over at Adorama, where you can get yourself a free wrist strap alongside both the body-only and kit-lens options. The strap in question is a black Clever Supply Skinny Wrist Strap worth $54, so it's definitely a nice little freebie that should complement your new camera nicely.

If you're in the UK (or USA but would prefer to order a camera elsewhere), I've attached a roundup of other options below. Major retailers like B&H Photo, Wex Video Photo, and Park Cameras are all stocking the camera today, so there should (hopefully) be plenty of stock available for early adopters.

Note that the OM System Pen starts at $999.99 / £849 for the body, with additional kit lens options. The lens kit, meanwhile, with the new M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 III, is just an additional $100 / £100, which could be a better value option if you're new to the system, and looks like a particularly good option for travel photography. Not only is this kit a bargain, but the lens is also weather-sealed (unlike previous iterations).

Where to buy the OM System PEN

What's new with the PEN?

(Image credit: OM System)

2.36-million-dot OLED EVF

IPX1-rated dust-and-splash resistance

BLS-7 battery with USB-C charging

Much of the PEN's spec sheet will seem familiar to fans of the brand. As with most releases from OM System, the PEN is essentially re-using a lot of pre-existing tech in a new body at a lower price. However, its combination of a retro compact body, built-in viewfinder, image stabilization, weather resistance and accessible price makes it an attractive entry-level mirrorless camera, particularly for smartphone users.

Unlike the previous Olympus EP-7, the PEN now features a 2.36-million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder as well as IPX1-rated dust-and-splash resistance. Internally, you're still getting the familiar 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor with 5-axis image stabilisation rated to 5.5EV, but the 121-point phase-detection autofocus with subject detection is a key upgrade.

Other upgrades include OM System's latest computational photography features, namely Live ND, new color profiles, and two Cinema picture modes aimed at 4K video. Like the higher-end OM-3, the PEN is designed from the ground up for JPEG customization thanks to a new color/monochrome switch which provides quick access to film-inspired looks.

Finally, it's worth mentioning that the PEN debuts a new BLS-7 battery, rated for an impressive 410 shots per charge, as well as support for USB-C charging - another massive boon for travel photography.

Is the PEN worth preordering?

The PEN is a great alternative to the Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

We haven't fully reviewed the OM System PEN yet, but my initial impression of the camera is positive. It's 'nothing new', so to speak, but the rock-bottom price that the brand is aiming for has the potential to make this one a crowd favorite.

For one, I don't think any other brand is offering a package quite like this for $1,000. With inflation and various tariffs, we've become accustomed to spiralling costs, so it's refreshing to see a brand-new camera with a viewfinder, weather sealing, and a stylish design for this price.

Perhaps the closest competitor to the OM System PEN is the Fujifilm X-M5 - one of our favorite entry-level cameras here at TechRadar. Both cameras share a stunning rangefinder-style design and enticing price point, but the PEN looks like the better choice for photographers, in my opinion. The X-M5 has far superior video specs, but it lacks image stabilization, a viewfinder, and weather sealing.

With such features, the PEN looks like a very, very compelling budget option compared to the likes of the Fujifilm X-E5. That's another one of our favorite rangefinder-style bodies, but it comes in at an eye-watering $1,799 / £1,399 for the body-only. In comparison, the PEN is a more entry-level body, but it's definitely a good option if you're happy with 20MP.

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